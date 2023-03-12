Quake monitoring firm Usher bags BCYF Innovation Awards 2023

The multi-awarded Usher Technologies Inc., a system that monitors the structural integrity of infrastructures, added another feather on its cap. This time, in February, it bagged the 2023 Benita and Catalino Yap Foundation (BCYF) Innovation Award.

The Universal Structural Health Evaluation and Recording System (Usher) also went home with P1-million in cash with the award that it could use for its business upgrades, additions, expansion, or any other steps in order to elevate its innovation.

Led by its Founder and CVO Dr. Francis Aldrine Uy, also the dean of Civil Engineering of Mapua University, Usher helps in raising earthquake information awareness, assisting stakeholders with building code compliance and instigating preparedness, BCYF said in a statement announcing the award.

“In many parts of the world, a strong earthquake is imminent. It’s not a matter of if but when,” Uy told the BusinessMirror in a Messenger interview

The global annual cost of damage due to earthquake is $36 billion dollars, he said.

“Imagine how much we can save and do with Usher. We are now monitoring 24/7 almost 60 buildings all over the country,” Uy added.

The technology addresses disaster-risk reduction, specially in urban cities in order to reduce economic and human loss.

It can be installed in buildings, bridges and other critical structures, allowing engineers and managers to monitor the structural integrity and performance under seismic events

Its monitoring platforms include an advanced accelerograph, a web portal system and mobile application.

It is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the company’s web site said.

Uy said Usher has a very inspiring story to tell in successfully bringing a research and development (R&D) product from a university lab to the industry and communities to ensure infrastructure safety and resilience.

Usher began as a R&D project at Mapua University that was supported by the Department of Science and Technology. The only Filipino-made structural health monitoring technology was launched just in September 2019.

“A BCYF recognition will further confirm the various recognitions we received, and its reward will help us pursue our CSRs [corporate social responsibilities] and R&D initiatives to promote safety and resilience in the country,” Uy said in thanking BCYF for the award. “Let us all Usher a safer and more resilient world.”

Among the 60 clients Usher system is monitoring are the buildings The Malayan Plaza in Ortigas Center, Pasig; Prima Residences, Ortigas Center Pasig; Mandarin Square Condominium, Binondo, Manila; Mapua Univ, Intramuros, Ali Mall, Cubao, QC; St. Luke’s Medical Center, Taguig City; De la Salle St Benilde, Antipolo.

Rizal Park Hotel, Ermita, Manila; One Premier Cityland, Las Piñas City; AT Yuchengco Centre, Taguig City; Ayala Iloilo Technohub, Iloilo City; Ebloc3 and Ebloc4, Cebu City; Malayan High School of Science; Pandacan, Maynila.

MIT-Makati; San Pedro Laguna LGU; Cabuyao LGU, Laguna; Carranglan Municipal Hall, Nueva Ecija; Cityscapes Tower Uptown, Cebu City; Globe GTIT Cebu, Cebu City; Mesaverte Tower 1, 2 and 3, Cagayan de Oro City; Mezzo Hotel, Cebu City;

One Taft Residences, Manila; Philippine Science High School, Quezon City; Valero Grand Suites, Makati; Zadia Tower 2, Sta. Rosa, Laguna; Export Bank Plaza, Sta. Rosa, Laguna; Manila City Hall building; DPWH BRS and head office, Quezon City; Philippine Normal University, Manila; East Avenue Medical Center, Quezon City; and the Technological University of the Philippines, Manila.

It is also monitoring the bridges of Aurora-Katipunan Flyover, Quezon City; Vitas Bridge, Manila; Vargas Bridge, Pasig City; Edsa-Roxas Blvd. Flyover, Pasay City; and Don Galo-La Huerta Bridge, Parañaque City.

The BCYF held the award to further encourage innovators in the country, it said in a previous news release. It aimed to recognize individuals, teams or organizations who have initiated or developed an innovation that have measurable and tangible results in improving their operations or their areas of concern.

It was held in partnership with the Shell LiveWIRE Program, the global flagship enterprise program of Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. that promotes entrepreneurship, innovation and meaningful employment.

Usher’s technology was recognized with several awards, among which were the Newton-Agham Grant 2018, DOST-PCIEERD Outstanding R&D Award 2018, Asean Outstanding Engineering Achievement Award 2019, Man of Innovation, The Philippines’s Elite Awards 2019, 2020 Kabalikat Research Award, DOST Gregorio Zara Award for Best Technology Commercialization 2021, DOST-PCIEERD Outstanding Technology Commercialization Award 2021, Technology Company of the Year Grand Winner in Asia CEO Awards 2022, and the DOST 64th Anniversary 2022 Technology and Marketing Validation Award.

Image credits: Usher Technologies





