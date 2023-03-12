Paco Park Presents National Women’s Month

Paco Park Presents celebrates National Women’s Month through a musical fete of classical music composed and sung by Filipinas.

To bring and channel the greatness of Filipino women, and to pay homage to our patriotic roots, Paco Park Presents will be featuring the decorated soprano from the University of Santo Tomas Conservatory of Music, Ms. Nerissa De Juan. Ms. De Juan is a Benavides Outstanding Achievement awardee, and has been a part of the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra. She recently bagged the first prize award in the 2021 National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA) in the Senior Voice Category. Performing alongside her is pianist Raki Gendrano.

The classic songs ‘Sampaguita’ by Dolores Paterno, ‘Larawan ng Isang Babae’ by Rosalina Abejo, and Jovita Fuentes’ ‘Ay! Kalisud’ will be among the songs that will be performed during the concert.

Hosted by Ms. Viviene Bigornia, the program will start at 6:00 p.m. at the historic Paco Park.