Born into a musical family, music was Keenan Te’s first language. The Australian singer-songwriter claimed that even before he could speak, he had always loved music. And throughout, his love for music never faded, no matter how it has been tested multiple times before. He explained that it is because music is always something he wanted to pursue—nothing more.

“I loved music ever since before I could even talk,” Keenan said in a recent interview with SoundStrip and other media. “I’ve been singing as long as I could remember and it’s always been my dream career to be a musician, to be a singer.”

Keenan recounts how much he dedicated most of his time to playing music. He counted 12 years of piano lessons, six years of guitar lessons, and five years of guitar lessons—to an extent that some of these lessons overlapped.

“I’ve been working really really hard and I’m really perfecting my craft,” the 22-year-old singer/songwriter explained. “You don’t see the years and years of preparations that come before, [compared to] what you see on social media now.”

Keenan Te is popular on TikTok with 2 million followers, the same social media platform where he gained popularity. He currently has over 100 million in the past 12 months.

“I’m just so grateful that I’m in a position where I can call it (music) my career now,” he reflects.

But everything comes at a cost, and Keenan is not an exception. At 22, he shared that he has been through a lot of difficult times, which mainly were his inspiration in writing music.

He said, “I feel like I experienced a lot of difficult things and songwriting is really therapeutic for me and it’s the way that I express my emotions, it’s the way that It’s like my outlet about all my stuff.”

And like his previous releases, “Scars” is among his music inspired by his life experiences. “Scars” expresses one’s recognition that it is okay to love again, despite being hurt in the past. It is about letting one’s guard down and being vulnerable and open enough to gamble in love once again.

“It’s been amazing to see my fans from all around the world to be able to relate to my story and my songs, and especially with ‘Scars,’ as I wrote it about our romantic relationship,” Keenan said.

“Scars” was released last month, on February 17. As of writing, the single has 4 million streams on Spotify.

His success allowed him to visit places outside his home country Australia, landing in the Philippines to perform. According to Keenan, this is his first time visiting the Philippines.

“It’s my first time here in the Philippines… so I’m very new to this whole career but it’s been amazing to see the amount of support coming from Southeast Asia to my music and to me as well,” he enthused.

Since being recognized on TikTok in early 2020, Keenan did not expect that his career would grow this fast. He said, “I’ve always dreamt about this but I never thought that it would happen this quick and it still feels so surreal to me that I have millions of people that care about me as a person and my music.”

“Scars” is available on all music-streaming platforms. (With interview by Edwin P. Sallan)