Military diocese supports dismantling of private armies

byCBCP News
March 12, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

The country’s military Catholic diocese supported the call of President Marcos Jr. to “dismantle private armies” following the string of attacks against local officials.

Fr. Harley Flores, spokesman of the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines, said that private armies “only serve to promote lawlessness and instability”.

“They threaten the peace and security of the communities they operate in,” Flores said.

“It is, therefore, the responsibility of the government to take strong action to dismantle these groups and confiscate their weapons,” he said.

Marcos has earlier ordered for a crackdown of private armies and identify hotspots where local officials are being attacked.

The diocese also joined in condemning the murder of Gov. Roel Degamo of Negros Oriental and eight others at the governor’s residence in Pamplona town on March 4.

Flores said that all the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

“These violent acts have no place in a civilized society governing a responsible citizenry under just laws,” the priest added. CBCP News

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
CBCP News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Leveling up PHL eagle conservation breeding

byJonathan L. Mayuga
March 12, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
1 minute read

BYU-Hawaii, Bicol University ink pact for PHL professionals

University Presidents John S.K. Kauwe III and Arnulfo D. Mascarinas signed an agreement to launch a joint initiative between their respective educational institution, Brigham Young University-Hawaii (BYUH) and Bicol University (BU), on February 14, said Elise Mitchell of BYU–Hawaii University News.

byBusinessMirror
March 12, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Palawan bishop supports antimining protest

BROOKE’S POINT, Palawan—The voices of antimining protesters in Brooke’s Point, a town on the nearly southern tip of Palawan province, should be heard and not sidelined, a Catholic bishop said.

byCBCP News
March 5, 2023