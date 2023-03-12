Catholic educators: Hazing is against Gospel values

The country’s Catholic educators condemned the continued prevalence of hazing in educational institutions following the death of a Catholic university student.

The Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) said that hazing has no place in society, especially in Catholic learning communities.

“We believe these acts have no place in our educational institutions and do not represent the Gospel values of Catholic education,” said CEAP president Sr. Ma. Marissa Viri, RVM.

“Such heinous acts not only endanger the lives of our students but also go against our mission of promoting solidarity and transformative Catholic education for our learners,” she said.

The CEAP was reacting to the death of alleged hazing victim John Matthew Salilig, a student of Adamson University in Manila.

The 24-year-old chemical engineering student died after allegedly undergoing a Tau Gamma Phi fraternity initiation rite in the nearby province of Laguna.

Salilig, who had been reported missing since February 18, was found dead—and buried—in Imus, Cavite, on February 28.

Authorities have arrested and charged at least six among the 14 fraternity members tagged in the death of Salilig, who was laid to rest in Zamboanga City on March 4.

The CEAP called on its member-schools to continue to promote a “culture of respect, compassion, inclusivity and Christ-centeredness where all students can feel safe and supported.”

It also urged all parties involved to cooperate with authorities in the investigation of the incident and to ensure that justice is served.

“May this tragedy serve as a sobering reminder of the need for continued vigilance against all forms of violence and abuse in our schools,” Sr. Viri said.

“We call on our brothers and sisters in the CEAP community to continue offering prayers to the victim, the bereaved family, and the entire Adamson University community,” she added.

Adamson University earlier assured cooperation with the authorities as it conducts its own investigation into the case.

“Rest assured, we will not allow anything to come amiss,” it said.

“Adamson University has always been a familiar space for all of its students, teachers, personnel, alumni, friends and visitors. This is your safe place along San Marcelino. We will ensure that it remains that way,” it said. CBCP News



