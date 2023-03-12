BYU-Hawaii, Bicol University ink pact for PHL professionals

University Presidents John S.K. Kauwe III and Arnulfo D. Mascarinas signed an agreement to launch a joint initiative between their respective educational institution, Brigham Young University-Hawaii (BYUH) and Bicol University (BU), on February 14, said Elise Mitchell of BYU–Hawaii University News.

BYUH is owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Founded on a shared desire to create professional leaders in the Philippines, BU will provide preferred admission for BYUH graduates in psychology, accountancy, social work and education to BU’s post-baccalaureate programs, where they can complete additional courses and training that are required for licensure in the Philippines, Mitchell said.

Among those welcoming the representatives from Bicol University was Kenneth Kalama, Career Services Manager.

Of the new partnership, Kalama shared, that “once students complete the licensure requirements through the programs provided at Bicol University, the students/alumni will be able to apply their BYU-Hawaii education with this license in the Philippines. They now have an avenue to complete the needed requirements at home while they network and meet professionals in these programs through a highly reputable and well-connected university in the Philippines.”

Students from the Philippines make up a large percentage of the international student body at BYU-Hawaii. This initiative will provide additional support and opportunities for students pursuing careers in mentioned industries in the Philippines, Mitchell said.

Kalama said: “We are excited about the opportunities and doors this new partnership will open for our Filipino students and alumni. This is another way that BYU-Hawaii is showing our support for our Filipino students’ continued education and professional development.”

