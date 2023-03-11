Your better choice with Subway SubSavers

SubSavers™ brings you a complete #WorthEat menu that is better for your budget and appetite!

Now, you can enjoy value-friendly meals that will satisfy your cravings and make you feel good.

Get thrilled by our fresh SubSavers™ blowout available all year long: 6-InchTM Subs (P110) and Footlong® Subs (P215)—choose between Pepperoni Delite or Sliced Chicken Delite. You can opt to add P75 to make it a small meal.

Also, take delight in our Subway® snacks: 8pcs Hash Bites (P35); 1pc Cookie (P38); Potato Chips (P60); Toastie (P99); Quesadilla (P115); Marinara Meatball in a Bowl (P109).

SubSavers™ is valid for dine-in and takeout transactions only. Be sure to grab a bite at the nearest Subway® restaurant. #SubwayPH #BetterChoice #EatFresh #SubSavers