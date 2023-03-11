Your better choice with Subway SubSavers

byBMPlus
March 11, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

SubSavers™ brings you a complete #WorthEat menu that is better for your budget and appetite!

Now, you can enjoy value-friendly meals that will satisfy your cravings and make you feel good.

Get thrilled by our fresh SubSavers™ blowout available all year long: 6-InchTM  Subs (P110) and Footlong® Subs (P215)—choose between Pepperoni Delite or Sliced Chicken Delite. You can opt to add P75 to make it a small meal.

Also, take delight in our Subway® snacks: 8pcs Hash Bites (P35); 1pc Cookie (P38); Potato Chips (P60); Toastie (P99); Quesadilla (P115); Marinara Meatball in a Bowl (P109).

SubSavers™ is valid for dine-in and takeout transactions only. Be sure to grab a bite at the nearest Subway® restaurant. #SubwayPH #BetterChoice #EatFresh #SubSavers

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

WOMEN OF LRT-1 | On the right track at LRMC

byBMPlus
March 11, 2023
Next Article

<strong>Catch the 95th Academy Awards Live on Disney+ on March 13</strong>

byBusinessMirror
March 11, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

PLDT, Smart embed ESG culture in long-term strategy

PLDT and Smart highlight the importance and integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in the group’s long-term strategy. As the country’s largest integrated telecommunications company, the PLDT group recognizes the importance of understanding and managing its impact to people and planet.  

byBMPlus
March 10, 2023