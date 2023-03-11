UA&P endowment fund ensured by GT, Metrobank foundations

TWO corporate foundations have assured the continuity of a scholarship-endowment fund to the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P), which came as a proverbial educational “manna.”

Bolstering the coffers of the Dr. Placido L. Mapa Jr. Scholarship Endowment, joint donations from the GT Foundation Inc. (GTFI) and Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MBFI) were acknowledged by the UA&P as its “Platinum” donors, in memory of a man who was recognized for his unselfish mentoring of the next generation of industry leaders.

On February 15 the university signed a memorandum of agreement with the two organizations, which recognized that “through their generous donation, UA&P will be able to continue making a significant impact in preparing future leaders.”

Grantees of the scholarship endowment will be given full coverage of tuition and miscellaneous fees, a monthly stipend of P8,000, an Internet allowance of P1,000 monthly, a laptop, and one-to-one mentorship with a member of the UA&P Board of Trustees (BOT).

“It may come as a surprise to those who did not personally know him, but Dr. Mapa Jr. is often remembered not for his numerous professional accomplishments, but for his personal character,” said Aniceto Sobrepeña, GTFI executive director and concurrently the president of Metrobank Foundation. “This can be attested to by several business leaders whom he mentored when they were still young executives in the banking and finance industry.”

Sobrepeña revealed that when he was a student, he was Dr. Mapa’s page.

The man remembered

EXPRESSING fond memories of the man now memorialized as mentor of future industry leaders during his time, Sobrepeña narrated of having the opportunity to work up close and personal with Dr. Mapa Jr.:

“I recall [one] afternoon where he was on his way to take his children to a play. It seems like such a small detail, but that impressed upon me the value of family life. He was a busy and important man involved with affairs of the State, [yet took] time to be with his family in what might have been an opportunity to rest or do more work. I, myself, would put in long hours during the week and much into my weekend. The impression the visit made benefited my family life. It crystallized priorities for me, as I was about to build a family.”

Sobrepeña furthered: “That’s the personal side of him. But this character of ‘Cidito’—as Dr. Mapa Jr. was fondly called by family and friends—would become a standard of excellence above reproach because of his integrity and fairness.”

“After more than two decades of government service, Dr. Mapa, Jr. served the Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company, or Metrobank, for over 30 years in various capacities,” he said.

His mentor, Sobrepeña continued, was Metrobank’s president from 1989 to 1991 and vice chairman from 1992 to 2005, then held the post of Metrobank Board of Advisers chair from 2006 to 2009, and senior adviser from 2010 to 2019.

Incidentally, Dr. Placido Mapa Sr. was Metrobank’s president.

Sobrepeña went on to say: “All these years while working with him at Metrobank and Metrobank Foundation, [the younger Dr. Mapa] continued to reflect the embodiment of a character worth emulating. He accords dignity to those he deals with regardless of economic standing or political persuasion. Some may call this political savvy…I think it has more to do with respecting others, much in the line of spiritual tenets which he espoused and lived by.”

Shared advocacy

THE Dr. Placido L. Mapa Jr. Scholarship Grant would not only bind the three institutions together. The two foundations and the university, after all, share a common advocacy and history—even way beyond borders of their institutions.

GTFI was established on October 7, 2009 as the family foundation of Dr. George S. K. Ty, who is the late Metrobank chair. Over the years the foundation has been giving Filipino youth access to education, especially those coming from economically challenged families, as its avowed purpose was to uplift the Filipino lives through improvement of the education, health, environment, technology and innovation sectors.

GTFI’s “Scholarships for Technical-vocational Education Program” provides out-of-school youth and other marginalized students with skills that will help them gain immediate employment. Under this program, the foundation partners with some of the best technical schools in the Philippines such as Toyota Motor Phils.’ School of Technology, Don Bosco Technical Institute, and DualTech Training Center Foundation. In 2021 a total of 134 STEP scholarships were awarded.

GTFI also offers scholarships for college and university degree programs. As of 2021 it is a proud partner and benefactor of seven scholarship projects: “Youth Excellence and Services 2” in partnership with Manila Tytana Colleges, the “GT Scholarship Program” with University of San Carlos, the “Engineering Scholarship Program” with University of the Philippines’ Engineering Research and Development Foundation, the “Filipino Students Scholarship” with MBFI, “Share-A-Gift” education program with the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce Inc., “Father Ai’s Children Foundation Inc. Scholarship Program” and the “Dr. George S. K. Ty Scholarship Program.”

MBFI, on the other hand, was created on January 8, 1979 by Dr. Ty—16 years after he founded Metrobank. It would pursue the corporate social responsibility of the financial institution by providing and funding programs that focus on education, visual arts, health, and recognizing excellence among key professions.

The foundation would inspire people to excellence in what they do, engage them and the communities they belong to, and empower them to become agents of positive change and influence—all for the onward pursuit of nation-building.

Aside from the scholarship tie-ups with institutions, MBFI offers such to academically gifted but financially challenged students through its “College Scholarship Program,” which later branched out to subprograms: “Assistance for the Completion of College Education for Superior Students II (ACCESS II),” “Share A Gift of Education,” “MBFI/GTFI Youth for Excellence and Services Program,” “Fluor-MBFI Scholarship Program,” and the “MBFI-Boysen Scholarship Program.”

ACCESS II is currently MBFI’s flagship scholarship program which provides four-year assistance to more than 50 scholars nationwide who wish to pursue courses in Education, Information Technology, Engineering, and Business Administration-Entrepreneurship in both private and state universities.

The standard of excellence to which UA&P admission would want from its beneficiaries to the scholarship program is seen through the academic requirement that “all incoming college and junior-college students [must have] a high school average of at least 90 percent, possess exemplary leadership credentials, and show potential to be trailblazers and catalysts for change in the community.”

Dr. Mapa Jr. also sat as UA&P’s Board of Trustees chair—the body that oversees the university foundation’s work.

“GTFI, MBFI and UA&P have a shared history: [one] that has been built on a man whose very life became a model of leadership for its institutional pillars. Their shared advocacy is to help many young people have access to quality education that promotes integral character and professional excellence. Together, they have embarked on a laudable project to add a building block to the advocacy of the Dr. Placido L. Mapa Jr. Scholarship Endowment,” concluded Sobrepeña.