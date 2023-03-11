Tumarbong Organic Farm—The Slow Food Hub of Banwa Private Island

‘People in Slow Food understand that food is an environmental issue.’ –Michael Pollan

Organic biodiversity is very important to every aspect of life on Banwa Private Island. Our goal is to offer unforgettable sustainable travel experiences in lush habitats that have been carefully restored. It is only natural, therefore (forgive the pun), that the vegetables and fruit we grow should embrace the Slow Food philosophy that people can: “Enjoy food that is good for them, good for those who grow it and good for the planet.”

In the shade of a 3-hectare coconut plantation, Banwa Private Island’s Tumarbong Organic Farm grows all the produce for guests—as well as the team—of Banwa Private Island, with 100 percent natural alternatives to pesticides. Fermented juices and organic compost nourish the soil.

Dionisio Lora Jr,. Head of Engineering & Facilities of Banwa Private Island says: “Tumarbong Organic Farm will soon expand, integrating even more crops, and a solar farm. This will be a source of sustainable energy for the farm and local community.”

For Banwa Private Island, the Slow Food movement celebrates the culture of real food. That means returning to farming knowledge and techniques of generations past that produced nourishing seasonal fruit and vegetables. Perhaps, just as important for our health and well-being, Slow Food celebrates the culture of ‘breaking bread’ together. Nothing is more nourishing for the soul than that.