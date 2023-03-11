The truth about P50k K-Pop photo cards

UNLESS you’re not on any social-media platform, you’ve probably heard of the Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho segment which talked about a 16-year-old named “Bea,” who allegedly stole over P2 million from her grandmother to buy K-pop albums and photo cards.

Before I give my own take on what I think of Bea’s story, let me make a few clarifications. Many developments have surfaced since the episode came out on TV last Sunday but I will stick to the original story and base my statements, opinions and assumptions from there.

First, there are those who question how the family could have over P2 million lying around when they “just have a stall in the market.” Having a stall in any market, as far as I know, requires a lot of money so, yes, the family could have had over P2 million in cash because their business is mostly cash-based. I know this because one of the my high-school best friend’s family owned a store in the market and they were quite well-off.

Second, the P50,000 photo card originally cost about P90,000 or even more when it was first released and I know people who own whole collections of the special yearbook cards. Here’s the thing though: Photo cards can range in price from P50 to P250,000. The ones that are high in value are few and far between so most collectors own inexpensive to moderately priced photo cards.

I am saying this because there have been reports of thefts, threats, or inappropriate remarks made against those who carry K-pop photo cards publicly. Obviously, someone with a photo card worth P50,000 would not be carrying it while riding a bus. Many K-pop fans also carry unofficial photo cards, meaning they’re not the real thing, for obvious reasons. So those are only worth the paper they’re printed on.

OK, now I will air my own opinions about K-pop and those photo cards as a Korean culture enthusiast since 1999. The pandemic has brought in a deluge of new, younger and more aggressive fans. I don’t use the word “aggressive” negatively here because fans like me are more passive in the sense that, yes, I do buy albums and photo cards but I don’t and can’t purchase tens or hundreds at one time because I have other responsibilities like paying my bills and feeding my family and dogs.

When my ultimate favorite Xiumin of EXO released his first solo album “Brand New” last year, I purchased four physical albums. It was the most I had bought since I became a K-pop fan decades ago. When Xiumin came to the Philippines in November for a show with local and Korean artists, Juliana and I purchased Upper Box tickets. Juliana wanted to purchase the higher tier ones but I was against spending any more money.

So anyway, since the pandemic, I noticed how these new and younger fans are so enthusiastic and passionate about their purchases that it’s difficult to compete with them if it’s on a first-come first-serve basis. They say “mine” to almost everything in sight that’s related to their favorites. I can only afford one photo card per payday, if I’m being generous with myself. I have not even completed Xiumin’s non-album photo cards, which I supposedly collect. I can’t even call myself a collector because these days, collecting photo cards means you spend hundreds of thousands on what they call “expensive paper.”

Truthfully, I didn’t touch my little collection for almost a year because I felt it was too puny compared to others. I felt that in terms of K-pop, I’d been left behind.

What got me over this slump is the realization that behind every item in my small collection is a story. My friend helped me source the Xiumin Melody Fairy photo card from Yangdo. It is my most expensive photo card at P550, exclusive of shipping fees. I treasure those that are gifts from Juliana and my friends.

I realize that Xiumin’s photo cards were my “link” to him when he was enlisted in the military and while I am no longer that active as his fan, I will always be grateful for the happiness he has brought to my life.

To any honest and hardworking K-pop fan faced with comments such as “Did you steal those?” or “Is that worth P50,000?” always go back to your roots. Always ask yourself why you became a fan and think of how happy you were in the beginning, before you realized you needed to spend more money to be happy. That first flush of happiness is what brought you to K-pop in the first place.

There’s this new word that new K-pop fans like to use and it’s “sparks,” meaning certain photo cards and K-pop merch spark joy so they’d like to get them. For me, a photo card with “sparks” is one taken during a period where I know Xiumin was in a good place.

No one cares how big or small your collection is, except you. Continue to enjoy the hunt for K-pop photo cards but don’t let it consume you.

Image credits: Juliana Maxine Vasquez





