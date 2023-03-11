The enduring appeal of urban living in Quezon City

For many Filipinos today, being based in Quezon City remains to be a top aspiration in terms of maximizing life in Metro Manila. It is therefore not surprising that it has the biggest population out of all cities in the metro, with nearly 3 million people and counting. Here are just some of the reasons why living in this city makes good sense:

It is complete with daily conveniences. Living in Quezon City places one in close proximity to the best academic institutions, healthcare facilities, shopping and commercial centers, and even agencies and offices for government transactions. This convenience is afforded by the fact that the city was originally intended to replace Manila as the capital city of the Philippines. Thus, its master plan was designed to ensure a complete and holistic living environment.

It is near other important cities in the metro. Quezon City could be considered as the homebase of northern Metro Manila, especially since it houses the central station of the upcoming modern subway project of the government. Apart from being surrounded by major city centers such as the capital of Manila and San Juan, Pasig, Marikina, Caloocan and Valenzuela, recent infrastructure improvements such as the Skyway Stage 3 has even enhanced its linkages to Makati and the southern portions of Metro Manila.

It is the gateway to the north. Urban development has been slowly spreading outward to the suburban areas outside of Metro Manila, such as Laguna and Cavite in the south. In the north, meanwhile, Quezon City is at a prime advantage being the gateway to the Central Luzon provinces of Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija, and further to Northern Luzon. The city serves a valuable role in terms of bridging modern city living to these areas in the countryside.

It is a burgeoning local economy. Quezon City has consistently been cited as among the most competitive cities in the Philippines and was just recently hailed by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) as the Overall Most Competitive Highly Urbanized City in the 2022 ranking of its annual Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index. The Commission on Audit (COA) has also deemed it as the wealthiest city in the country as of 2021, with around PHP 451 billion in assets.

DataLand Inc. (DLI), a dynamic, full-line independent property developer, is cognizant of the unbeatable value proposition that living in Quezon City offers to today’s emerging city dwellers. Thus, it has taken its expertise in providing quality homes beyond the basics to this evolving urban hub, coming up with a compelling mixed-use vertical development that will rise along with the continued progress in the area.

Soon, urbanites can look forward to a landmark skyscraper changing the Quezon City skyline, strategically situated along EDSA and Mother Ignacia Avenue. Its office, commercial and residential spaces housed in a twin-tower structure are designed to maximize all the advantages of living in this prime Metro Manila location. Most importantly, locators and residents in this development are assured of a value-laden investment, with the building backed by the heritage of DLI’s quadruple-A contractor parent, DDT Konstract.

Despite Quezon City’s rich history, there remains a bright future in its story that continues to unfold. Likewise, there remains an opportunity for Filipino home seekers to be part of this exciting new growth center and to find the perfect place to settle down in this prime urban center, thanks to DLI and its commitment to offer real estate products that go beyond expectations.

