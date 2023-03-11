Tan Caktiong, Injap backed-firm DragonFi to start operations on March 10

Full-scale launch to commence after Holy Week.
byBMPlus
March 11, 2023
The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) announced today, March 10, the commencement of trading operations of DragonFi Securities Inc., the stock brokerage firm backed by notable industry leaders Edgar Injap Sia II and Tony Tan Caktiong.

According to DragonFi CEO Jon Carlo Lim, “The achievement of this milestone brings DragonFi a step closer towards unveiling our best-in-class stock trading platform that will thrill professional and aspirational investors alike. The coming weeks will be devoted to beta testing in preparation for our full-scale launch by the end of April.”

Mr. Injap Sia enthused, “DragonFi is the perfect vehicle to uphold our shared belief in the primacy of investing towards long-term wealth creation.”

DragonFi recently received certification from the PSE for its web and mobile trading platforms. The firm aims to develop a technology driven ecosystem of wealth building tools with the goal of improving investment outcomes.

Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

