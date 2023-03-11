Super-apps playing key role in digital transformation in Phl

THE emergence of the super-apps has made it easier for users to conveniently access multiple features and services that cater to their financial, leisure and lifestyle needs all in a single platform.

According to the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework (ACRF), the introduction of the super-apps is one of the factors pushing digital transformation to “boost the economy and improve society in the post-Covid world.”

From transportation to food deliveries, shipments and groceries, the ACRF said super-apps provided the bridge between services and goods, without the need to look for a separate entity or competitor since these features are housed in one app or platform—accessed with just a download or a click.

Moreover, the ACRF said super apps are a holistic platform that makes user experience both contactless and easy in a world that shifted to a higher digital and online footprint for the exchange of goods and services—part of that rise in these apps was how transactions could be paid for, hence the importance of integrating digital payments.

As far as the local banking sector is concerned, super apps are making a difference. UPAY, the Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank)-powered unified platform app, has enabled organizations to achieve streamlined operations as it simplifies payment collections through its various functional benefits including a wide selection of payment options, built-in real-time notifications, comprehensive collection reports, and real-time transaction confirmation.

Through UPAY, the Aboitiz-led UnionBank said the Judiciary Electronic Payment System (JEPS) of the Supreme Court of the Philippines has achieved simplification in its transactions with the Court. With UPAY, litigants no longer have to physically go to the courthouse to pay court fees because of the option to pay at any location and at their most convenient time. Court fee transactions are processed in real-time, as well.

Meanwhile, UPAY has also boosted the capability of financial technology company (fintech) Bloom Solutions, which develops cryptocurrency platforms to receive payments from different banks through different channels. “This makes bank-end processes more responsive and efficient, allowing better usability and stability for its fintech products, namely crypto-exchange platforms,” Bloom Solutions said.

Furthermore, the ACRF said the use of digital technologies such as a super app has helped individuals, the private sector, and the government cope with mobility restrictions and social distancing measures, ensuring business continuity and steady delivery of public services. As businesses and organizations begin to bounce back from the impacts of the pandemic, digital solutions and platforms will remain integral tools for them to complete their recovery.

According to data provided by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), digital payments accounted for 30.3 percent of the total retail payments volume in the Philippines in 2021, which is higher than the previous year’s 20.1 percent. Southeast Asia’s (SEA) digital economy is also projected to reach $1 trillion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) by 2030, according to the latest e-Conomy SEA report.