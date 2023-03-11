Robredo to student-delegates: We need to exercise empathy

ANGAT PINAS INC. chair Atty. Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo inspired more than 150 youth-representatives to strive for equal rights and dignity at the 24th Benilde Model United Nations (MUN).

Themed “Transcending Boundaries Amidst Interconnecting Challenges,” this year’s edition of Benilde MUN continued its decade-old mission of engaging student-delegates in the field of global relations, allowing them to develop their diplomatic skills, while discussing timely and relevant issues faced by the global community.

Hosted by the School of Diplomacy and Governance (SDG) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, Benilde MUN is the largest and pioneering collegiate conference of its kind in the Philippines.

As the opening plenary session’s guest of honor, the former Philippine vice president reminded students of the core and fundamental purpose of the UN, as well as the importance of building bridges and transcending boundaries amid interconnecting challenges.

“We are called to reflect on the UN and to ask ourselves the tough questions regarding what else can be done to make the world a better place for all,” Robredo stated. “The inequality gap continues to widen, with many from the marginalized sectors getting left further behind. While those privileged enough to be born with an economic headstart get further ahead, oppressed minorities continue to press against barriers that seem impossible to break.”

The Angat Pinas head likewise urged the need to expand spaces where self-identity, whether of race, heritage, or sexual orientation, can be freely expressed.

“To put an end to human suffering, we must all begin to treat each other as human beings that have equal rights, equal worth, and equal dignity,” she stated. “Today, we are asked to anchor ourselves to the UN’s philosophy: to remind ourselves that it is a space not to exercise power over others, but to empower them; not a space to make smaller nations yield to bigger ones, but one where we can enlarge our circles of compassion so that different nations can be looped into one organic human community.”

Robredo also encouraged those present to look at diplomacy as more than just a transaction, but an avenue to build authentic human connections.

“I believe this exercise on solidarity holds the key not only to facing the challenges in the international community, but to our own experiences as well,” she explained. “We are called not only to hand bread to those who are hungry, but to sit with them, to break bread with them, to experience what they are going through as equals. We are called not only to help, but to truly empathize.”

The Benilde MUN gathered youth-leaders from Benilde SDG, University of the Philippines-Diliman, West Visayas State University, Colegio San Agustin, German-European School-Manila, La Salle Green Hills and Tarlac National High School.