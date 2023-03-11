Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Stylish travel buddy

A COUPLE of weeks ago we did a review of the realme 10 Pro, but the realme 10 Pro+ version is what really excited us because of its design and curved AMOLED display—a first for the number series.

It does cost a few thousand pesos more, obviously, but is it worth saving up for?

We put the realme 10 Pro+ 5G to the test during our recent trip to Hong Kong to see if its more than just a pretty, shiny phone.

A DESIGN THAT’S MEANT TO SHINE

TRAVELING is the best time to showcase those OOTDs, so if you’re planning on getting a new phone for your trips this summer season, you’d definitely want something that would go well with any of your outfits.

The realme 10 Pro+ 5G is easily the most gorgeous-looking among all in the number series. There are three available colorways, Dark Matter, Nebula Blue and the ultra-flashy Hyperspace Gold (which looks like a disco ball was dropped on its back panel). Look closer and you’ll notice a prism-like effect that radiates outwards from its twin-lens reflex camera cutouts and the “nebula particles” give it a glittery texture.

It’s also the slimmest phone realme has ever made with just a thickness of just 7.78mm and a weight of 172.5g, making it more ideal than hauling around a heavy DSLR camera.

While the flashy back design easily calls attention, it’s the curved display that actually steals the show. Once an exclusive feature reserved for premium flagships, the realme 10 Pro+ 5G, boasts of a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 61-degree precision curvature. This allows the glass to take over the front of the phone resulting in ultra-thin bezels and a full screen experience.

The display also uses a double-reinforced glass to protect it against everyday bumps and scrapes, but it’s not the kind you’d want to smash or droptest as its plastic frame might get damaged when dropped.

The screen has a resolution of 1080+ and 394ppi and can display over 1 billion colors due to its natural 10-bit color depth. The quicker 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch response makes it ideal for gamers and video streaming is easier with the HDR10+ certification.

The screen’s visibility in direct sunlight proved to be incredibly useful during our trip, particularly when we got lost in Tsim Sha Tsui and needed to check Google Maps to find our way to the Avenue of Stars and AquaLuna Pier.

This visibility makes the realme 10 Pro+ 5G a great choice for those who are planning to make the most of the sunny summer weather at the beach and engage in new outdoor activities. With its peak brightness reaching up to 800 nits, the phone’s screen remains clearly visible even when used under direct sunlight.

The realme 10 Pro+ 5G also takes care of your eyesight by reducing blue light and minimizing flicker with its TUV Rheinland Certifications: TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. When it’s dark and time to sleep, the screen has automatic 2,160Hz high-frequency dimming that should minimize discomfort when viewing the panel at low brightness levels—again useful when scrolling through your social-media feed or checking your next day’s itinerary in the dark.

What’s a great display without an equally good audio? The realme 10 Pro+ 5G might have ditched the headphone jack, but it does have set of stereo speakers that supports 200 percent Ultra Volume Mode. It’s nice if you’re sharing content with someone else or a group but just know that it does lack bass and maxxing out the volume does result in some distortion.

CAPTURING MOMENTS FROM MORNING TILL NIGHT

1,981. That’s the total number of photos and videos I took using the realme 10 Pro+ 5G throughout our week-long trip. Does that mean the cameras are really good?

Well, it’s actually not the leap I was hoping for, but it does offer slight improvements over the realme 9 Pro+ with its 108MP ProLight main shooter and I do like the punchy color output and new filters in Street Mode.

The realme 10 Pro+ 5G uses a Samsung HM6 1/1.67” sensor with 0.64µm pixels and paired with its Nonapixel Plus Technology. It’s the same one on the realme 10 Pro, but the Pro+ does have an additional 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. While it does get that megapixel bump, it misses out on optical image stabilization, which does impact your handheld shots especially in low light. Completing the triple camera setup is a macro lens.

Thankfully, we went around mostly during the day so I was able to capture a lot of nice-looking photos of the city with good details, contrast and vivid colors. The dynamic range is also one of the better ones in its price category.

However, when I used it during our Aqua Luna night cruise, the camera struggled quite a bit and I had to switch to night mode. Still, the quality dropped with photos appearing soft, lacking details and with noticeable noise.

The 16MP selfie camera surprisingly works pretty well even in less-than-ideal lighting conditions. It can take good selfies of a well-exposed subject with accurate colors but the edge detection could do a bit more fine-tuning in portrait mode.

SPIFFY PERFORMANCE AND BATTERY

AS more people are traveling now, the airports are becoming more crowded so one tip especially if you are planning to travel abroad is to be at the airport at least three hours before your flight. This is because it can take you more than an hour at immigration.

This is where I was able to appreciate the power of the realme 10 Pro+.

You should always be ready for any information the immigration officer might ask such as your flight details, hotel bookings, itinerary and even proof of identification. Since bringing all those printouts can be stressful, I have digital copies of all my documents and I had no problem switching between my e-mail, gallery, and even my social-media apps and web sites when I was asked for information. As there have been lots of news about passengers being offloaded, those few seconds of hesitation or your phone lagging may lead to even more unnerving questions.

The realme 10 Pro+ works on the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. You can further boost that up to 16GB via virtual RAM, and there is also a 12GB RAM option available.

While I used the phone mostly for its cameras, Google Maps and for my social-media updates for most of our trip, I was still very impressed by the realme 10 Pro+ performance. Switching between applications was buttery smooth and it didn’t slow down despite all the open apps. I also didn’t encounter any heating issues despite having my data turned on most of the time. And though it’s not really designed for gaming, the Dimensity 920 processor can handle those graphically demanding titles.

For software, the realme 10 Pro+ runs the latest Android 13 out of the box with realme UI 4.0. I’ve had no complaints with the realme UI, but lately I’ve noticed that the realme app market is becoming more aggressive with its app suggestions.

Every installed app goes through it to make sure it’s safe, but what irritates me is that it displays ads and random app suggestions which are not even relevant to me.

Finally, the realme 10 Pro+ 5G has a large 5000mAh battery that supports 67W SUPERVOOC Charging. It lasted me an entire day before I needed to recharge and I can get up to 50 percent in just 20 minutes, and fully charge it in under an hour, so by the time I’m finished with my morning rituals its already fully charged.

FINAL WORD: With that curved display and Hyperspace colorway, the realme 10 Pro+ 5G is one of the best-looking phones in its price category. It is a great choice for users who are into streaming and multimedia content consumption because of its AMOLED display and eye protection features. Although the camera basically performs just the same as its predecessor, it’s already a decent shooter that would not disappoint you in capturing those memorable travel moments. The realme 10 Pro+ 5G 8GB+128GB is priced at ₱19,999 while the official price of the 12GB+256GB version is ₱24,999.