Newport World Resorts wins at PRSP’s 58th Anvil Awards

BMPlus
March 11, 2023
The country’s pioneering integrated resort, now sporting a new name for its newer and bigger world of epic experiences, received a coveted Silver Anvil for its rebranding campaign, “New Name. New beginning. New Thrills.” in the specialized Public Relations Program in the Corporate / Organizational Identity category.

The marketing team of Newport World Resorts was present during PRSP’s Gabi ng Parangal Awarding Ceremony to receive the award. The delegation was led by Newport World Resorts Chief Marketing Officer David Jorden (center). The Anvil is a hefty first feather in the cap of the integrated resort since its epic reintroduction to the public in 2022.

Escape the ordinary at Newport World Resorts, you know you want to. For more information on Newport World Resorts’ latest offers and events, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter. Make the most of your visit and sign up for an Epic Membership or download the Newport World Resorts Mobile App for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

