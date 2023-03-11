mWell unveils mWellMD fully-loaded mobile app

Fresh from its win as the Best Mobile Innovation for Digital Life in the 2023 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards in Barcelona, Spain, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation’s (MPIC) mWell launches the mWellMD app—a virtual clinic designed by doctors, for doctors.

In an event dubbed mWellMD Live, the Philippines’ healthcare mega app, introduced a tool that empowers doctors to grow their practice and serve patients anytime, anywhere with its fully digital features. mWellMD allows doctors to attend to patients on their mobile phone 24/7, easily manage schedules and patient records and be notified of upcoming patient schedules. Built with the doctor experience in mind, it provides a seamless experience from sign-up to consultation.

MPIC President, Chairman and CEO and mWell Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan says, “We’re committed to delivering innovative healthcare solutions not only for mWell app users but also for our partner-doctors. mWellMD’s future-proof platform empowers Filipino doctors to reach more through the power of technology.”

MPIC Chief Finance, Risk and Sustainability Officer and mWell CEO Chaye Cabal-Revilla says, “mWell not only cares for our users but for our partner-doctors as well. A smooth doctor experience is an important part of mWell’s operations. We make it a point to listen to them and respond to their needs. Through the mWellMD app, we are able to deliver a seamless end-to-end journey which will allow them to conveniently consult and grow their practice. With help from our partner-doctors, mWell’s fully integrated digital healthcare ecosystem will be able to offer our countrymen here and abroad convenient access to quality healthcare.”

The clinic doctors can carry

The mWellMD app is loaded with tools that will allow doctors to manage their practice– from patient records, consults, billings, and professional fees—right on their mobile phone. They can even communicate with their staff and refer patients to other doctors. Practice data and patient data are accessible anytime, anywhere. With just a click of a button on mobile, they can utilize an efficient appointment booking system for their online clinics and conveniently do online consultation for patients who are using the mWell app. Soon, enhanced features and a wider range of tools will be made available for doctors via mWellMD Advanced.

Seamless doctor experience guaranteed

Doctors were engaged to create the platform, test the system to make sure that the whole application is seamless, intuitive, and user-friendly.

“The best healthcare platform tries to involve not only the growing needs of doctors but also of the industry,” says mWell Chief Technology Officer Dr. Mike Muin. “We are going beyond telemedicine – we are building solutions for doctors to make their practices and their lives better.” As a medical doctor with over twenty years of healthcare IT experience, he says doctors like him will always look for better solutions to respond to constant challenges in healthcare.

Reliable operations and tech support

For mWell, every doctor is a VIP. To provide the assistance they need, tech experts are on-call 24/7 to assist partner-doctors and respond to their questions at the soonest possible time. Doctors can also depend on a dedicated operations team for regular training sessions and updates to ensure that they will always have a smooth experience on the mWellMD platform.

With its holistic cybersecurity strategy and end to end cybersecurity operational framework to Predict, Prevent, Detect and Respond to all cyber threats, backed by sophisticated technologies and highly skilled cybersecurity professionals, mWellMD is following global security standards to ensure the security and protection of all Personal Information that are stored, processed, and transmitted in its system belonging to both the doctors and patients.

Angel Redoble, mWell Chief Cybersecurity Officer and PLDT Group and Smart Communications FVP and Group CISO said “mWellMD went through rigorous vulnerability tests and security audits. It completed and passed all requirements to bring down all cyber related risks to the lowest level.”

Easy sign-up

Now is the best time for family doctors, specialists, and mind health experts to sign up as an mWell partner-doctor and grow their practice using the mWellMD app.

Doctors may register in as fast as 30 minutes. No joining fees. Only PRC ID is required. They get 100% of their professional fee without any commission from mWell—no deductions.

To ensure smooth virtual practice, mWell is also offering partner doctors with an exclusive high-speed internet plan from PLDT Home Fibr: 100mbps for only P1499.

The mWellMD app for doctors is now available on Google Play Store and Apple App store.

mWell, the only healthcare app among the convenor organizations and supporting companies of the GoDigital Pilipinas (GDP) movement, shall continue harnessing the power of technology to bring healthcare closer to more Filipinos anytime, anywhere.

As part of the MPIC Group, mWell is committed to work towards the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being. It also supports the MVP Group’s Gabay Kalusugan advocacy focusing on quality and affordable healthcare.

To consult with partner-doctors and access a wide range of wellness features, simply download the mWell PH app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and register. Follow mWell on Facebook and mwellph on Instagram for more updates.