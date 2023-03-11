Lazada marks 11 years in PHL with high hopes to sustain growth

ONLINE lifestyle destination and e-commerce pioneer Lazada has just turned 11, growing consistently from being a retail business to now a major marketplace here and across Southeast Asia.

Without divulging the exact figure, Lazada Philippines chief executive officer (CEO) Carlos Barrera said of their “exponential” sales growth since the start of their domestic operations in 2012:

“We were in the low millions of pesos per month. And today, we’re obviously billions of pesos per month. So it’s been an insane transformation,” he told reporters during their recent exclusive media briefing, followed by the kick off of Lazada’s 11th Epic Birthday Sale in Taguig City.

The top executive recalled that they begun to pivot as a platform business in 2014, allowing more sellers and more supplies onboard their online channel. He continued: “We started to grow around 2016, when we got the first round of investment from Alibaba.”

Constantly, the firm has seen “very strong growth over the last three to four years” before and during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Barrera. In fact, he noted that 2018 and 2019 were their “amazing years” with the set up of a lot of businesses over time, including LazMall and Lazada Logistics, and “each of them had their own momentum.”

Previously known only for electronics, Lazada is now a go-to marketplace also for beauty and motherhood and baby products, among the more than 40 categories it has at present. Barrera claimed that currently they are an e-commerce market leader, thanks to their provision of quality of service and unparalleled delivery experience to customers.

“At the core of what we do at Lazada is transparency. And we believe it’s very important for us to have these returns, delivery warranty, money back guarantee. So that’s really [why] platforms [like ours] are probably [taking] the larger share of the e-commerce business,” he said of the entire Philippine online trade that generates between P11 billion to P15 billion sales annually with a penetration rate of 13 percent to 16 percent.

Amid the “good pandemic growth” in the last three years, the CEO is positive that Lazada is “not slowing down” business-wise as they seek to sustain market leadership this year onwards.

“We’re a lot more focused on our innovations and the things that we do, and really growing our customer base. What we want is to offer our services to a lot more people, and to really penetrate provincial [areas] to offer a very clearly differentiated positioning in the country,” Barrera said.

To that end, Lazada has invested much in other portfolios like LazBeauty and LazLook. While its average transaction tickets are slightly lower, the frequency has more than doubled as people seeking value for money keep on coming back more often to their platform.

“That’s also why now he have more campaigns—PayDay and Double Day,” he said, adding the recently launched LazPayLater and the 11-day long Epic Birthday Sale which is ongoing until March 13.

Barrera, likewise, bared that they are coming up with a faster delivery campaign in a month or two, and plan to build hundreds of delivery hubs nationwide.

“We’re very strong in Metro Manila, in Luzon, [and] in some of the metro areas in the provinces. But the next frontier is faster deliveries all over—across Luzon, across some of the areas,” he stressed. “This is definitely a growth year for us… we’re definitely in the moment of expansion, growth, and really investing to take the [customer] experience to the next level.”