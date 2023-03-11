Interior & Design Manila Lifestyle stages comeback with Philippine International Furniture Show at SMX Manila

The first and only trade exposition dedicated to interior designers is rebranding in 2023. This year, Interior & Design Manila is staging two separate events—the first focusing on lifestyle and residential spaces, while the second on hospitality and commercial spaces.

The move is aimed at further expanding its reach and influence across these interconnected industries, showcasing the latest in design trends and technology while setting up connections with industry leaders.

The first, Interior & Design Manila Lifestyle, back-to-back with The Philippine International Furniture Show staged its opening ceremony on March 9 and exhibit will run until March 11 at the SMX Convention Center Manila in the SM Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

See below show dates and official exhibition hours:

March 9 – 10:00am to 7:00pm

March 10 – 10:00am to 7:00pm

March 11 – 10:00am to 6:00pm

The three-day event is the most anticipated gathering of Filipino interior designers and suppliers. More than 200 leading local brands and innovators will converge to inspire and influence the future of design.

Interior & Design Manila Lifestyle will showcase the latest products and innovations in categories that include arts & crafts, architectural components, holiday decors, carpets, foams and mattresses, garden accessories and ornaments, home décor, paints, visual arts, prefab houses, and lamps & lighting, among others.

Interior & Design Manila Lifestyle will also bring engaging activities and seminars to further enlighten and enrich attendees. “New Lifestyle Trends” will be presented by the Italian Chamber of Commerce and will feature sustainable design, green architectural trends, and innovation. This event introduces a fresh perspective about spaces and product ideas, as well as bringing together and connecting creative business industries with architects, planners, and design professionals.The International Fine Paper Exchange (IFEX) will also hold a workshop about Product Design Ideas in Art and Paper. Other sessions are also to be expected during the event.

Philippine International Furniture Show

To be held simultaneously and co-located with Interior & Design Manila Lifestyle is the 31st edition of the Philippine International Furniture Show, the biggest annual furniture trade show.

The Philippine International Furniture Show will showcase world-class craftsmanship from local and international exhibitors. At the same time, it will open networking opportunities for furniture designers, manufacturers, and exporters—in line with the purpose of helping industry players extend their reach and strengthen connections with each other.

The PIFS Design Awards 2023 will be held during the event. Several awards will be given for the best-designed furniture pieces on display at the show. It will provide an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to gain recognition for their creations. Boysen Philippines will hold a seminar entitled “Decorative Concrete,” while the Italian Chamber of Commerce will present “Italy by Design,” which will feature some of the most important Italian designers, brands, and companies presenting their collections, design ideas, and professional experiences to their Filipino peers, planners, and designers in a collaborative setting.

The event is free for architects, interior designers, engineers, and contractors with a PRC ID, but other walk-in visitors will have to pay a PHP 300.00 entrance fee. Walk-in students, senior citizens, and PWD will be charged a PHP 200.00 entrance fee.

For other inquiries and concerns, contact:

Philippine International Furniture Show: info@pifs.ph

Interior Design Manila Lifestyle: info@interioranddesignmanila.com

Interior & Design Manila Lifestyle is organized by Global-Link MP Events International, Inc., an events and marketing agency that is a subsidiary of the top event organizer in Singapore, MP International Pte. Ltd., and a part of an award-winning events and brand activation agency, Pico Group. The Philippine International Furniture Show is organized by Next One Now, the Chamber of Furniture Industries of the Philippines (CFIP), the Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation (CFIF), Inc., the Pampanga Furniture Industries Foundation (PFIF), and Global Link MP Events International, Inc.