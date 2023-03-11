Globe Group’s ECPay, Puregold roll out Aling Puring app for sari-sari store owners

Globe and its subsidiary Electronic Commerce Philippines Inc. (ECPAY), together with leading supermarket chain Puregold, are ramping up the rollout of the Aling Puring app to uplift and digitalize micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), especially sari-sari stores.

The new mobile service offers Tindahan ni Aling Puring (TNAP) members a one-stop-shop for digital transactions such as cash-in, load, and bills payment. TNAP is Puregold’s loyalty and membership program for resellers.

Powered and developed by ECPay, the Aling Puring app enables MSMEs to keep up with the changing business landscape and thrive in a digital economy.

The move supports the two companies’ continuous efforts to be a partner of MSMEs in recovering from the pandemic.

“Puregold has been a big part of sari-sari stores in building their businesses through the years. It is our advocacy to continuously support them in achieving their aspirations for themselves and their families. Sa lahat ng aming Ka-Asenso, nasa inyo ang panalo!” said Antonio Delos Santos II, Puregold’s VP for Operations.

“We are a proud partner of Puregold and we share the same purpose of helping MSMEs and contributing to nation-building through digitalization,” said Cleo Santos, Globe Channel Management Head.

“As part of the Globe Group, we are one with the thrust of helping pivot not only customers but even our channels into digital. And Puregold is one of our pioneer partners in digitalizing sari-sari stores.” said Jasmin Montelibano, President and CEO of ECPay.

To keep pace in a constantly evolving business world, the digitalization of MSMEs has become more critical than ever. Through the Aling Puring app, Puregold is able to support the growth of the sector by offering additional income opportunities through digital services.

Created in May last year, the app is currently being rolled out in different Puregold branches across the country. It was launched at the recent opening of Puregold’s Mango Cebu branch where around 75 sari-sari store owners joined a salu-salo or get-together aimed at onboarding more stores onto the platform.

Globe and Puregold are long-time partners in advocating for the digital empowerment of Filipinos to prepare them for a digitally-enabled future.

To learn more about ECPay, visit https://www.ecpay.com.ph/.