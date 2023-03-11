Davao Occidental whips Cabuyao in Super League hoops

DEFENDING champion Davao Occidental-Cocolife clobbered Bagong Cabuyao-Homelab Nation, 94-75, on Thursday night for its third straight win and solo second place in the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup at the Central Recreational Facility in New Era, Quezon City.

Former Philippine Basketball Association player John Wilson tallied 15 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Tigers, while Robby Celiz and Renzo Subido added 13 points each.

Keith Agovida also had 11 points for Davao Occidental which went into the match armed with an 84-70 drubbing of Koponang Lakan ng Bulacan last February 25 and wound up its eliminations campaign with a 12-3 record.

Cabuyao, coming off a 79-95 loss to Boracay last Monday, finished dead last with a 2-13 slate in the joust presented by Dumper party-list, Winzir, and Skin Care Depot, co-presented by SCD Cosmetics, and supported by NET 25, Adcon, Wcube Solutions Inc., MDC, Unisol, Don Benitos, and Finn Cotton, with Philippine Basketball Association and Gilas Pilipinas great Marc Pingris serving as Commissioner.

In the other game, Manila held off Quezon City 81-77 to end the eliminations with a 9-6 card and keep alive its quarterfinals bid.

Macky Acosta produced a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Citystars, while Marcy Arellano and Rence Alcoriza chipped in 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Julian Posada’s 16-point, four-rebound outing went for naught for Cabuyao, which also got 12 points from Mark Bitoy.

Brian Ilad and Crispin Barnedo combined for 20 points for Cabuyao.

Image credits: PSL





