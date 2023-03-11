A Pinoy named Drink Water drinks something else

There is a deep Filipino belief that whatever a woman craves during pregnancy can imprint characteristics on her child. For Drink Water Rivera’s mom, her craving for water inspired his unique name. One that has caught the interest of the nation.

For Drink Water, hydration is life. And so, throughout his life, he’s equated water with hydration.

But is there ever an instance when he chooses something else than water?

In active occasions like exercise, you lose more than water when you sweat. So, you need electrolytes to replenish the fluids you lost in your body.

This is something Drink Water is aiming to teach us with a new mockumentary that sees him reach for something different from his default choice.

We follow Water throughout his life, drinking water on every occasion. At some point he realizes that actually, water is life, but he prefers something else when it’s time to workout. That’s where Gatorade No Sugar comes in, with all the electrolytes, but none of the sugar and calories.

Drink Water is truly the Filipino’s ultimate hero embarking on an adventure only to emerge stronger and wiser in the end with what he needs to truly live by his mantra: ‘hydration is life’.