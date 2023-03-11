5 reasons why Lee Min Ho is a certified ‘Good Guy’

For leading property developer SM Development Corporation (SMDC), the motto ‘Home of the Good Guys’ is an ethos that reflects its core values and principles. So when SMDC made a search for its new brand ambassador, the embodiment of “Good Guy” values was a crucial criterion, and Hallyu sensation Lee Min Ho was the perfect pick.

A philanthropist who set up a donation platform to champion the causes closest to his heart

In 2014, Lee Min Ho founded PROMIZ, a donation platform centered on his core advocacies – children, animals, and the environment. Purchasing products through this platform allows individuals to donate to various charitable causes and organizations, such as disaster relief efforts, children’s welfare, and environmental conservation.

Through PROMIZ, the actor aims to encourage people in making a positive impact on the world, inspire others to take action, and make a difference in their communities. PROMIZ has received widespread recognition for its impact.

Family is at the center of his life

Lee Min Ho is known to speak lovingly about his family. Asked what he likes to do for a good time, he answered, “I spend quality time with my dear family, friends, and loved ones whenever I want to have a good time.”

He hangs out with family, friends, and staff. His values, known for taking good care of the people around him, reflect the education and personality he received while growing up, which keeps him grounded and focused on what truly matters in life.

Humble and passionate about his work

Lee Min Ho has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for many years, having starred in many drama and movie projects. Even with all that fame and success, he is praised for his work ethic, professionalism, and consideration towards others by his co-stars and production staff.

Lee Min Ho is known for his humility, and for being hard-working. Even in his worldwide stardom, he is grounded and focused on his craft, ever striving to improve his performance and create a positive atmosphere on set.

A beacon of hope and motivation

Acting was not always Lee Min Ho’s calling. During his elementary school years, he had a passion for soccer, and has dreamed of becoming a professional player. However, when he suffered a bad injury, he had to give up his athletic pursuits.

This setback led him to explore acting during his second year in high school, which was uncovered to be his true calling. He worked hard to hone his craft, and has, since, become one of the most popular and respected actors in the industry.

Values the unwavering support of his fans

Lee Min Ho has often said that his fans are a source of motivation and inspiration for him, and that he is grateful for their support and love. He has said that his fans’ unwavering support has been a driving force in his caree,r and that he will continue to work hard to repay their love and loyalty.

In one fan meeting, he said, “I am always thinking about how I can pay back the love I receive from my fans. I am who I am today because of my fans.” He has also spoken about how much he enjoys interacting with his fans and making them happy.

