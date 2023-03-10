Yulo targets golds in parallel bars, rings in Baku

CARLOS “CALOY” YULO got himself in the parallel bars and vault finals but not in his pet floor exercise in the Baku third leg of the International Gymnastics Federation Artistic World Cup Series on Thursday at the National Gymnastics Arena in Azesrbaijan.

Yulo, 22, was fluid in the bars for a second-ranked 15.333 points behind American Curran Philips (15.500) and No. 3 Illia Kovtun (15.066) of Ukraine.

He also advanced in the final of the rings by placing fifth in the qualification round with 14.166 points.

Azerbaijan’s Nikita Simanov (14.733), Iran’s Mahdi Kohani Ahmad (14.500), Vietnam’s Van Khan Phong Nguyen (14.233) and Turkey’s Mehmet Ayberk Kosak (14.233) finished ahead of Yulo.

The top eight in each discipline advance to the finals.

The Tokyo Olympian Yulo also vied in the qualification round of the horizontal bars and vault—where he won a world championship gold medal in Kitakyushu in 2021—late Friday.

The finals of the bars and rings are on Saturday.

Yulo, however, couldn’t duplicate his performance in the second leg in Doha where he won gold in floor exercise.

The Baku floor exercise mat wasn’t as friendly as Yulo could only manage a 13.100 score that was good for 21st place.

The series offers slots to the world championships in Antwerp set September 30 to October 8 with Yulo already amassing world championship-qualifying points with his gold and silver (bars) in Doha and bronze (vault) in Cottbus.

After Baku, Yulo will return to training in Tokyo before flying to Cairo for the fourth and last leg from April 27 to 30.

The world championships in Belgium are a qualifier for next year’s Paris Olympics.