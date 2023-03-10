SMC, Ayala to issue preferred shares

Conglomerates Ayala Corp. and San Miguel Corp. (SMC) said they gained the approval of their board of directors for the issuance of non-voting preferred shares.

Ayala Corp. said its board has approved a base amount of preferred shares issuance of between P10 billion and P15 billion and for up to additional P10 billion in oversubscription option, subject to regulatory approvals.

“This matter will be presented to our stockholders for approval at our annual stockholders’ meeting,” the company said.

San Miguel’s board, meanwhile, has approved the re-issuance and private placement of 270 million series 2 preferred shares, which will be taken out of the treasury shares of the company.

“The terms and conditions of the issuance shall be in accordance with the amended articles of incorporation of the company,” it said.

Preferred stock is a different type of equity that represents ownership of a company and the right to claim income from the company’s operations.

Preferred stockholders have a higher claim on distributions of dividends than common stockholders, but it has no voting rights.

San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc., SMC’s food unit, recently reported that its profits in 2022 grew 12 percent to P34.7 billion from the previous year’s P31.41 billion despite heightened geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges.

Consolidated revenues rose 16 percent to P358.9 billion from the previous year’s P309.77 billion, driven by higher volume growth across its beer, spirits, and food divisions. The company said it also optimized pricing strategy across its portfolio to manage the impact of rising raw material costs.