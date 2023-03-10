PFL heats up at Rizal stadium

DYNAMIC Herb Cebu looks to close the gap on Kaya FC-Iloilo as the Gentle Giants take on the Azkals Development Team in the Philippines Football League (PFL) presented by Qatar Airways on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Dynamic Herb and ADT battled to a scoreless draw in September last year with the league awarding a 3-0 forfeit win for Cebu because of ADT’s unavailability to travel to Cebu for their match in October.

Cebu is currently in second place with 28 points, eight points behind Kaya FC Iloilo, although the Gentle Giants have played two matches less.

ADT is in fourth with 21 points.

Kaya also faces a stern test on Sunday against Stallion Laguna at the Biñan Football Stadium, while over at the Imus Grandstand, Mendiola FC 1991 hopes to repeat over Maharlika Manila in a clash of bottom teams.

Kaya is coming off a comfortable 5-0 win over Maharlika Manila FC last weekend with Daizo Horikoshi, Dylan Nobiraki, Jhan Melliza, Eric Giganto and Tamon Horikosh scoring a goal each.

Stallion, meanwhile, denied Dynamic Herb Cebu maximum points with a 1-1 draw thanks to new signing Miguel Mendoza’s late equalizer

But Stallion will miss the services of goalkeeper Patrick Deyto, who was sent off in the match against Cebu after an altercation with the referee.

Mendiola has won its last two outings against Maharlika Manila, 1-0 and 3-0 respectively.