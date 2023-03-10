PFL heats up at Rizal stadium

byBusinessMirror
March 10, 2023
1 minute read
Kaya’s Daizo Horikoshi lines up for a shot against Maharlika Manila.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

DYNAMIC Herb Cebu looks to close the gap on Kaya FC-Iloilo as the Gentle Giants take on the Azkals Development Team in the Philippines Football League (PFL) presented by Qatar Airways on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Dynamic Herb and ADT battled to a scoreless draw in September last year with the league awarding a 3-0 forfeit win for Cebu because of ADT’s unavailability to travel to Cebu for their match in October.

Cebu is currently in second place with 28 points, eight points behind Kaya FC Iloilo, although the Gentle Giants have played two matches less.

ADT is in fourth with 21 points.

Kaya also faces a stern test on Sunday against Stallion Laguna at the Biñan Football Stadium, while over at the Imus Grandstand, Mendiola FC 1991 hopes to repeat over Maharlika Manila in a clash of bottom teams.

Kaya is coming off a comfortable 5-0 win over Maharlika Manila FC last weekend with Daizo Horikoshi, Dylan Nobiraki, Jhan Melliza, Eric Giganto and Tamon Horikosh scoring a goal each.

Stallion, meanwhile, denied Dynamic Herb Cebu maximum points with a 1-1 draw thanks to new signing Miguel Mendoza’s late equalizer

But Stallion will miss the services of goalkeeper Patrick Deyto, who was sent off in the match against Cebu after an altercation with the referee.

Mendiola has won its last two outings against Maharlika Manila, 1-0 and 3-0 respectively.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Murrell, Lee, Marcelo shine in PBA All-Star In Passi City

byBusinessMirror
March 10, 2023
Next Article

CPS-Antipolo, De La Salle-Lipa lead semis cast in PNVF U18

byBusinessMirror
March 10, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Malixi recovers, joins title hunt

RIANNE MALIXI marked her big day with a scorching five-under 67 as she wheeled back into contention halfway through Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship at the Singapore Island County Club in Singapore on Friday.

byBusinessMirror
March 10, 2023

Yulo targets golds in parallel bars, rings in Baku

CARLOS “CALOY” YULO got himself in the parallel bars and vault finals but not in his pet floor exercise in the Baku third leg of the International Gymnastics Federation Artistic World Cup Series on Thursday at the National Gymnastics Arena in Azesrbaijan.

byJosef Ramos
March 10, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Murrell, Lee, Marcelo shine in PBA All-Star In Passi City

CONVERGE’S David Murrell wowed in the Slam Dunk contest, Magnolia’s Paul Lee was a sniper in the 3-Point shootout and TNT’s Dave Marcelo was near flawless in the Obstacle Challenge of the Philippine Basketball Association All-Star at the Passi Arena in the City of Passi on Friday.

byBusinessMirror
March 10, 2023

Manila Chooks! in quarterfinals in Amsterdam

WINGMAN CJ Payawal promptly made an impact in his debut as Manila Chooks! hurdled Amstelveen of the Netherlands, 21-13 (3:07), to advance to the Pool D quarterfinals of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3X3 Pro League Netherlands 2023 Winter Edition Stop 1 at the Amsterdam Velodrome on Friday.

byBusinessMirror
March 10, 2023