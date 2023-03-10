Petron supports implementation of LPG law—Ang

Petron Corp. has thrown its support behind the government’s efforts to effectively implement the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) law.

It said Thursday that following the Department of Energy’s (DOE) approval of the last batch of circulars governing Republic Act 11592, Petron and other industry participants rolled out a series of information forums to educate key publics about the new law, culminating in the LPG Summit last March 2 and 3 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

“Petron actively supported the passage of the LPG Law, and now we are ready to take the next step with DOE to ensure its smooth and successful implementation,” said Petron President Ramon S. Ang.

Ang said the DOE’s continued and consistent support for this landmark law affirms the private and public sectors’ shared vision to protect and promote consumer safety and welfare. “With the remaining department circulars already signed, and now with the information campaign in full swing, we are confident that any and all gaps in the industry will finally be addressed.”

DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual recently signed the three remaining Rules and Regulations (IRR) set for implementation covering the following: application for a License to Operate (LTO) which replaces the previous Standards Compliance Certificate (SCC); rules on administrative cases including more stringent procedures on fines and penalties; and the Cylinder Exchange and Swapping Program which is an end-to-end process for eliminating substandard cylinders in the market.

“For one, the mandatory Cylinder Swapping and Improvement Program will help ensure that unsafe and substandard cylinders that do not conform with DTI benchmarks are gradually and effectively removed in the market.

These types of cylinders can trigger explosions and fire incidents, and we are proud to have played a part in putting in place these needed safety standards,” Ang said.

In relation to this, the detailed procedure and timeline for exchange, swapping, and buyback of LPG cylinders are indicated in the DOE and the DTI’s joint department circular. Part of it also includes the formation of accredited swapping centers and Regional Program Implementation Task Force to be governed by DTI, DOE, and members of the LPG Industry.

Petron continues to warn consumers of the risks involved in buying illegally refilled cylinders. Legitimate Petron LPG products should have a laser-printed quality seal with a unique QR-code, certifying that the cylinder has passed through rigorous safety and quality testing. These conform with DTI standards on weight, wall thickness, weld integrity, and valve fitting.