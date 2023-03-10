On Suyac Island: Among the mangroves

Suyac Island is some three kilometers from Sagay City proper but the fact that traveling to the said place is by boat makes such distance almost always imaginary.

Are we getting closer to the island? Or is it moving away from us, with the small, tricky waves giving us an illusion that we are not getting any closer? That afternoon of the 25th of February we were on our way to Suyac.

What is on this island that merits a visit from anyone who comes to Sagay or Bacolod?

Suyac Island is part of a large marine reserve, with the island famous for the four-hectare mangrove. The “trees” that one sees from afar are mangroves. But then again, what are these plants? We have heard about them, wrote about them, even lauded them and their role in processes or “things” that come to us through concepts. For example, I have seen plays and read poems about mangrove as places along the coast where small fishes seek shelter. Together with mangroves are bigger notions of ecology, environment, and sustainability. They are abstractions to me until we sailed to Suyac, docked at their makeshift pier, walked on a constructed small bridge until we reached a structure above the water.

“Community-based” is the description used by Helen Cutillar, the Sagay city information officer who also spearheads its tourism activity, for Suyac. Again, I have heard so much already about programs that are based in communities but in Suyac Island, it surprised me that indeed events and programs can be community-based in the dramatic sense of it. This meant, with the supervision from technocrats diminished or gradually withdrawn, one would encounter regular people taking over an advocacy, sustaining it, and generating profit from it.

Up inside that gazebo-like structure, inhabitants of Suyac Island welcomed us to their place. On the wall were data briskly written and presented against which a young housewife began to explain the mangroves of the island, among which is the pagatpat, an old and sturdy species. We listened and learned once more about mangroves but we were not prepared as we started walking on a long stretch of bridges and gangplanks built around the rich mangroves of the island.

We were among the mangroves. We were in the mangroves.

We were a bunch composed of a film director, an international actress, and this columnist/critic joined in by two Sagaynons—a writer and broadcaster/heritage advocate. There was Cutillar who was responsible for us being there and Mark Garcia, who was her deputy in the SineMargaha, a film festival owing its inspiration to a beach and an artistic movement spearheaded by Nunelucio Alvarado, the famous visual artist.

Jurors all, we would be judged that afternoon with what we knew and did not know about mangroves. We would be learning all about these magnificent plants as we walked in between rows and rows of them— ancient as well as newly sprouted puzzles and solutions from Nature.

The interconnected bridges zigzagged their way through tall, old and sturdy plants alive among the seawater. That in itself was new to most of us. We were seeing them growing out of what technically would be seabed. We had ceased to be experts in anything; we were learners, our minds gone empty to allow in information about mangroves—there are many types and there are many kinds, our guide went on. This is an eco-park, he told us matter-of-factly. Suddenly the word took on a new relevance: ecology parks are not displays; they are not static presentations; they are living museums, where artifacts live and breathe.

An eco-park is still a park but unlike plazas and town centers, this eco-park is a vibrant exposition of the natural and the cultural, with man/woman creating structures that follow the wisdom of nature. The bridge that allowed us to move among the mangroves was a device that brought us to the mangroves. We were not just observing them from afar; we were up-close with the mangroves. We could see their leaves. We were marveling at the holes in the bodies of their ancient trunks even as our guides continued to show us blooms among the varied leaves of other types of mangroves. We had to bend our bodies to pass through an area where the trunks of one mangrove curled as only the tree knew why.

Then we reached a sort of clearing. Still on the bridge, we looked down on a body of water so clear you could see tiny fishes and light-gray sand below. We began to notice the proverbial breathing bubbles of the plants our guides alerted us before in the orientation. These seemingly dead trunks are alive, inhaling/exhaling. The proof was there in those froths.

Where is the sea? That was our question. We were taking photos with our mobile phones, the images coming out were those of crystal-clear streams and rivers. Nature was playing tricks with us, and the small amount of knowledge we possessed then among the mangroves.

This is eco-tourism, I finally convinced myself. The Suyac Island Eco-park, we were briefed, was a pro-environment initiative and also one that promotes pro-community ideals. They were right but more than ideologies, I saw them as practiced and lived.

Can we swim in here? That question bothered me because I sensed as an outsider who had lived in the city for a long time a delicate nature—almost a fragility—in mangroves. But people—many were children—were wading and swimming in the clear sea below us. We can swim among the mangroves. That they could be destroyed by man is an old lesson, but then again, that they could protect man the way this island had the mangrove forest buffer them against the storm is even an older, tested fact.

