NG allots ₧1.2B for MSMEs

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said the national government allotted a total of P1.2 billion to improve the capacity and productivity of the country’s micro, small and medium enterprises this year.

The DBM said the budget will fund the various MSME-related programs of the Department of Trade and Industry such as the establishment of “Negosyo (business) Centers,” “One Town One Product (OTOP) Nextgen” hubs and construction of shared service facilities (SSF).

“MSMEs serve as the building blocks of the economy. Dahil dito, sinisikap po ng pamahalaan na palakasin ang MSMEs at alalayan sila sa pagbangon, especially from the challenges that hindered their growth, such as the pandemic,” DBM Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said last Thursday. [Because of this the government strives to strengthen our MSMEs and support them in recovering, especially from the challenges that hindered their growth such as the pandemic.]

“Following the directive of President Marcos Jr., sisiguruhin po natin na patuloy na popondohan ang mga programang tutulong at magpapalakas sa mga MSME,” Pangandaman added. [We will ensure the continuous funding of programs that would help and strengthen MSMEs.]

The DBM said P583 million of the P1.2-billion total budget for MSME-related programs is allocated for the implementation of the MSME Development Plan and similar government programs.

The DBM added that about P487 million will be used for the establishment of “Negosyo Centers” nationwide. These centers are “MSME-support offices of the government that operates to promote ease of doing business and facilitate access to services for MSMEs,” according to the DBM.

Meanwhile, the DBM said the “OTOP Next Gen” program would receive P97 million. The program seeks to assist MSMEs in “product development initiatives, training and referral, among others, to level up the products in design, quality, and volume.”

“The OTOP program enables localities and communities to determine, develop, support, and promote products or services that are rooted in their respective local cultures, community resources, creativity, connection, and competitive advantages,” the DBM said.

Lastly, the SSF program, which aims to provide MSMEs access to sophisticated and modern machines and equipment to improve the quality of their products, would get P80 million, the DBM said.