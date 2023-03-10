Murrell, Lee, Marcelo shine in PBA All-Star In Passi City

CONVERGE’S David Murrell wowed in the Slam Dunk contest, Magnolia’s Paul Lee was a sniper in the 3-Point shootout and TNT’s Dave Marcelo was near flawless in the Obstacle Challenge of the Philippine Basketball Association All-Star at the Passi Arena in the City of Passi on Friday.

The 6-foot-2 FiberXers guard Murrell won by only a point over Blackwater’s Tyrus Hill, 92-91, with the 46 points—out of a possible 50—that the judges gave his 360 degrees two-handed jam and another 46 points with another 360 this time a windmill slam.

In his first attempt, Hill, taller at 6-foot-5, did a Vince Carter which the former Toronto Raptor used in winning the National Basketball Association All-Star Slam Dunk contest in 2000.

He soared over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s Jamie Malonzo to kickstart his bid with a perfect 50 points, only to fall short with Murrell’s 360.

Murrell bagged the P30,000 cash prize.

NLEX’s Brandon Rosser-Ganuelas got 89 points and Phoenix’s Chris Lalata 80 points in the slam dunk’s elimination round.

Lee, on the other hand, nailed 28 points in the final round to beat San Miguel Beer’s Marcio Lassiter (21) and Terrafirma’s Juami Tiongson (18) to capture the 3-Point contest title and the P30,000 cash prize.

“I competed as comfortably as I could,” said Lee, who adjusted the racks a little farther from the hoop because he was making strong attempts.

Lee beat by Rain or Shine’s Gian Mamuyac, TNT’s Roger Pogoy, Phoenix’s Tyler Tio, NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino, NLEX’s Kevin Alas, Meralco’s Aaron Black, Converge Jerrick Balanza, Blackwater’s RK Ilagan and Ginebra’s Jeremiah Gray. Josef Ramos

Marcelo bagged the Obstacle Challenge with a time of 25.38 seconds. He beat Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger (27.47) and in the process dethroned 2019 winner Beau Belga (29.80) of Rain or Shine.

Marcelo took home P30,000.

The All-Star festivities were last held in 2019 in Calasiao, Pangasinan.