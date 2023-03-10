Maura’s day in Stage 3 at Biwase Cup in Vietnam

byBusinessMirror
March 10, 2023
2 minute read
Maura de los Reyes (second from left) makes good in Stage 3.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

MAURA DE LOS REYES shone brightest among the seven Filipinas competing at the 13th Biwase Cup road race in Vietnam on Friday by ruling one intermediate sprint and one King of the Mountain point.

De los Reyes, riding in a mixed team along with Jelsie Sabado and three Kazakhstan junior riders, made her mark in the 120-km first mountain stage of the 10-stage race hosted by the Vietnam Cycling Federation.

Thailand’s Somrat Phetdarin topped the stage in three hours, 25 minutes and 29 seconds, same time as Japan’s Shoko Kasiki. Thailand’s Nguyen Thi Thu Mai finished seconds behind to complete the podium.

PhilCycling National Women’s Team’s Marianne Dacumos finished in a bunch at 18th position that finished some 15 minutes behind the stage winner, while her teammates Kate Yasmin Velasco and Avegail Rombaon, as well as De los Reyes and Sabado, were with the 33rd group some two minutes later.

Mhay Ann Linda was in the 48th group—17 minutes behind—while Mathilda Krog figured in a crash that damaged her bike in the stage that was flagged off in Thông Nhât, Đông Nai and finished in Bao Lôc City in Lâm Đông through the Bao Lôc mountain pass.

Dacumos, meanwhile, was the best-placed Filipino in the general classification at 15th place—five minutes and 26 seconds behind leader Phetdarin.

The PhilCycling team—supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, Tagaytay City, MVP Sports Foundation, Standard Insurance, Excellent Noodles and 7-Eleven—ranked seventh among 18 squads in the team classification.

The Filipinas were 19 minutes of leader Tuyen Biwase-Binh Durong of Vietnam.

Stage 4 on Saturday covers 110 kms featuring another climb from Bao Lôc City to Đà Lat City via the Prenn mountain pass.

Vietnam annually hosts the 10-stage Biwase Cup in celebration of the International Women’s Day.

The race is livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/vcfchannel/posts/pfbid0JWL3EfCcczQdEMuN7aZTHTpnDKxn8QG2dB7Y8Ur9VwC7NLw8yYkS8zKTxEWA54bcl.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

HD Spikers move on verge of eliminations sweep in Spikers’ Turf

byBusinessMirror
March 10, 2023
Next Article

Lhuillier upbeat about Blu Girls

byBusinessMirror
March 10, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Malixi recovers, joins title hunt

RIANNE MALIXI marked her big day with a scorching five-under 67 as she wheeled back into contention halfway through Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship at the Singapore Island County Club in Singapore on Friday.

byBusinessMirror
March 10, 2023

Yulo targets golds in parallel bars, rings in Baku

CARLOS “CALOY” YULO got himself in the parallel bars and vault finals but not in his pet floor exercise in the Baku third leg of the International Gymnastics Federation Artistic World Cup Series on Thursday at the National Gymnastics Arena in Azesrbaijan.

byJosef Ramos
March 10, 2023

PFL heats up at Rizal stadium

DYNAMIC Herb Cebu looks to close the gap on Kaya FC-Iloilo as the Gentle Giants take on the Azkals Development Team in the Philippines Football League (PFL) presented by Qatar Airways on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

byBusinessMirror
March 10, 2023