Manila Chooks! in quarterfinals in Amsterdam

byBusinessMirror
March 10, 2023
2 minute read
WINGMAN CJ Payawal promptly made an impact in his debut as Manila Chooks! hurdled Amstelveen of the Netherlands, 21-13 (3:07), to advance to the Pool D quarterfinals of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3X3 Pro League Netherlands 2023 Winter Edition Stop 1 at the Amsterdam Velodrome on Friday.

The 6-foot-5 Payawal, a one-and-done standout for University of the East in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines last year, dazzled with 14 points for Manila Chooks!, while the country’s No. 1 3×3 player Mac Tallo chipped in five points.

Dennis Santos also had two points as the wards of head trainer Chico Lanete atoned for a 14-22 loss to world No. 15 Utrecht of the Netherlands in their opener.

The triumph allowed Manila Chooks! to forge a quarterfinals duel with world No. 23 Warsaw Lotto on Saturday.

The Poles completed a two-game sweep of their pool play with wins over Paramaribo of the Netherlands (22-14) and Germany’s Hannover (16-14).

“I’m happy and proud because the boys played well,” Lanete said. “They applied what we trained and prepared hard for.”

Shrugging off the sudden absence of big man Brandon Ramirez, who suffered a swollen right knee injury in the game against Utrecht, Manila Chooks! unleashed a vicious 10-2 windup that broke an 11-all count behind Payawal and Tallo.

Payawal’s two-pointer made it 20-13 before his layup sealed the deal for Manila Chooks! in the FIBA level 8 tourney that also includes world No. 5 Amsterdam of the Netherlands and world No. 21 Düsseldorf of Germany.

Lanete downplayed Manila Chooks! big triumph and maintained the job is not yet done.

“We cannot be overconfident, as they say ‘you’re just as good as your last game,’” he said. “

Amsterdam of the Netherlands collides with Canada’s Toronto, Hannover of Germany faces Utrecht and Germany’s Dusseldorf tackles Brussels of Belgium in the other quarterfinals pairings.

The matches are streamed live on Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas’ Facebook page.

Author
BusinessMirror

