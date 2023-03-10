Lhuillier upbeat about Blu Girls

AMATEUR Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL) president Jean Henri Lhuillier is confident of a top three finish by the Blu Girls in the Women’s Softball Asia Cup—a qualifier for the World Women’s Softball Championships.

“I’m confident we will be fighting it out for a podium finish and qualify for the World Cup,” Lhuillier said. “We at ASAPHIL together with the coaching staff are leaving no stone unturned in the girls’ preparations for our quest for Asian supremacy.”

The Blu Girls, the perennial Southeast Asian champions, have been in deep training for the past months.

Their preparations include twice-a-day practices, drills, strategies, workouts and actual games—three hours each in the morning and afternoon.

The Women’s Softball Asia Cup are set April 2 to 8 in South Korea. The champion will advance to the World Cup.

“Our training has been going well and I can say we have a strong and cohesive team,” Blu Girls coach Randy Dizer said. “We have good pitchers and our batting has been improving. Hopefully, these translate to great actual games and wins for the team.”

Dizer is banking on top pitcher Ann Antolihao as well as left-field veteran player Arianne Vallestero to lead the Blu Girls’ charge.

He also listed up-and-coming players Angelu Gabriel (shortstop) and MJ Maguad (second base) as the other players to watch and expected to contribute to the team’s campaign.

Perennial championship contender Japan, as well as powerhouse teams China, Korea and Chinese Taipei, are expected to crowd the Blu Girls for the podium finish.