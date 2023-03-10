HD Spikers move on verge of eliminations sweep in Spikers’ Turf

byBusinessMirror
March 10, 2023
1 minute read
CIGNAL moved on the verge of an elimination round sweep of the 2023 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference after dealing Iloilo a straight-sets beating, 25-19, 25-22, 25-15, Fridat night at Paco Arena.

The HD Spikers improved to 9-0 and have kept their record spotless to a tee, yet to drop a single set in the tournament.

The D’Navigators dropped their second straight game to fall to 6-2 still at third spot.

After a close second set that JP Bugaoan, Marck Espejo and Chu Njigha salvage the win for Cignal, the HD Spikers did not leave anything to chance in the third and routed Iloilo, 25-15, to finish the game in just one hour and 15 minutes.

“All I can say the team has performed well and that’s what we want of the players even though we’re in the semifinals,” Cignal head coach Dexter Clamor said.

Espejo made 16 points on 12 attacks, two blocks, and two aces, while JP Bugaoan and Wendel Miguel got 11 apiece with the latter adding nine excellent receptions and seven digs.

Manuel Sumanguid also delivered on the defensive end with 14 excellent receptions and 11 digs as EJ Casaña tossed 16 excellent sets.

D’Navigators Jerome Cordez produced 16 points while Jade Disquitado had 10.
Earlier, AMC-Cotabato scored a 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20 win over PGJC-Navy to bolster its semifinals drive.

Author
BusinessMirror

