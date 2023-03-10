Half of projects on PSAC’s ‘wish list’ done–Marcos

A “substantial portion” of infrastructure projects recommended by the private sector had either been completed or in the process of completion, President Ferdinand R. Marcos reported on Thursday.

“I’m happy to note that the recommendations that were given to us by the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) were essentially many of the things that we we’re already doing,” the President said after meeting with PSAC, where he also provided updates on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) infrastructure projects.

Among the projects that were discussed included water, transport and mobility, logistics, and energy.

“The list of recommendations that they gave, I would say half of them, are either in progress or have been completed. So we are once again moving in the right direction together with our private sector partners,” the President added.

Among PSAC’s recommendations was for the urgent certification of a bill creating the Department of Water Resources, adopting non-traditional and more sustainable technologies to protect watersheds, increased funding for water projects and implementing a water tariff based on affordability.

The proposals also include the rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport through PPP this year, fast tracking the award process for projects under the Original Proponent Status by 2023, and the development of Aerodrome Strategy for the country’s aviation sector involving the private sector.

PSAC also pushed for the development of existing and key Philippine Ports Authority assets into regional hubs capable of handling international vessels, update the privatization framework to encourage investments, and develop port support infrastructure.

PSAC also wants the rationalization of the secondary price caps, strengthen local government units to facilitate energy project implementation, and connect small power utility groups to the grid.

On Thursday, the National Economic and Development Authority Board, chaired by the President, approved 194 priority government infrastructures flagship projects amounting P9 trillion.

The projects are expected to generate high quality employment and reduce poverty incidence in the country.