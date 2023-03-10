First-ever BMW iX3 debuts in the Philippines

BMW’s official importer and distributor in the Philippines, SMC Asia Car Distributors Corporation, recently brought in the first-ever BMW iX3 as the brand’s second fully electric vehicle. The iX3 Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) offers emission-free driving pleasure with the renowned BMW sporting ability, comfort, and multi-faceted functionality.

“We are proud to say that BMW in the Philippines now has a product that flawlessly combines the familiarity of BMW’s Sports Activity Vehicle DNA and the excellent capability of a fully electric motor. The iX3 is the perfect choice for customers who want to take their first step toward a truly sustainable driving experience,” said Spencer Yu, President of SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp. “We are hoping that the recent issuance of Executive Order No. 12, reducing export taxes for electric vehicles, will help shift the market towards electrification in order to create a more sustainable planet for future generations”.

Dark-themed and full of tech features

Visual showcase

Exterior-wise, the iX3 displays the typical proportions of an SAV espoused by BMW X models. The front apron and BMW kidney grille are primarily enclosed, while the rear end has also been sculpted to reduce air resistance. The Philippine variant is available with the “Inspiring” equipment line. This standard specification comprises many details, including the M Aerodynamic Package, M high-gloss Shadow line, M roof rails, aerodynamically designed 19” light-alloy wheels, and Adaptive LED headlights.

Eco-friendly inside

Understated blue accents in the interior allude to the presence of the vehicle’s electric drive system. Combined with clearly structured controls, high-quality materials and stylishly designed surfaces create the premium interior ambience typically associated with an SAV. One of the interior highlights of the iX3 M Sport is sustainable elements. It is aligned with the BMW Group’s direction to reduce the carbon footprint of BMW’s substantial “i” models. Present inside is incorporated artificial materials like the Sensatec perforated upholstery. This material complements the M Leather steering wheel and M headliner Anthracite.

More so, there are electrically adjustable seats with memory function on the driver’s side, Fine-wood trims—ash trunk wood open-pored with highlight trim finisher Pearl Chrome, a panoramic glass sunroof, acoustic glazing for the front door windows, ambient lighting, three-zone automatic climate control system, the BMW Comfort Access System, and automatic tailgate operation.

The iX3 M Sport features the BMW Live Cockpit Professional (complete with an onboard navigation system) for entertainment. It includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch widescreen display which operates on the iDrive Operating System 7.0. Standards features are Wireless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto preparation, Remote Software Upgrades, and wireless charging. And for an even more exclusive flair and driving comfort, it also includes the hi-fi loudspeaker system Harman Kardon as standard.

Of course, there is enough cargo space thanks to the 40: 20: 40 split/folding rear seat backrest. Load capacity can be increased from 510 to a maximum of 1,560 liters, as required. Through-loading is also available for greater flexibility.

Sustainable power with a long drive range

Motivation comes from the fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology. The latest version of the electric motor, power electronics, charging technology, and high-voltage battery have enabled clear progress in performance characteristics, electric power consumption, and range.

New technical features include an innovative charging unit, sending power to the 400V battery and the 12V onboard power supply. Also, it uses alternating current terminals and enables single-phase and three-phase charging at up to 11 kW. Plugging the vehicle into a direct current fast-charging station facilitates charging outputs of up to 150 kW. The vehicle’s high-voltage battery can charge from 0 to 80 percent in 34 minutes. At its maximum direct current fast-charging of 150 kW, drivers can inject the power required to add 100 kilometers to the car’s driving range (in the WLTP cycle) in 10 minutes of charging. It gives the BMW iX3 compelling everyday usability. The first-ever BMW iX3 is compatible with all Type 2 public charging stations in the country.

Moreover, the iX3 features Adaptive Recuperation enhancing efficiency and driving comfort. The intensity of the Brake Energy Regeneration is adapted to the road situation described by data from the navigation system and the driver assistance system sensors. The exceptionally efficient drive system, the extensive use of secondary raw materials in the manufacture of aluminum castings and thermoplastics, the absence of rare piles of earth, and the widespread use of green electricity in production, including the cells for the high-voltage battery, are all contributory factors in the remarkably impressive CO2 assessment for the first-ever BMW iX3.

Delivery-wise, the power density of the iX3’s electric motor is 30 percent greater than that of existing fully electric vehicles from the BMW Group. The motor displays an efficiency of up to 93 percent, compared to under 40 percent for combustion engines. The new drive system unit generates maximum output of 286 hp and 400 N-m of torque from purely electric power. Zero to 100 km/h is achieved in 6.8 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 180 km/h. A gross energy content of 80 kWh—of which 74 kWh is utilized—and the high efficiency of the drive systems allow the iX3 to offer a range of up to 460 kilometers in the WLTP test cycle.

Safety

BMW continues to lead in automobile safety and has successfully integrated several features in the iX3 M Sport to ensure peace of mind. The latest technology set includes High Beam Assistant, Parking Assistant, Cruise Control with braking function, Acoustic Protection for pedestrians, Active Protection, Park Distance Control with front and rear sensors, and a tire pressure monitoring sensor, among others.

The BMW iX3 M Sport retails at P4.590 million. Every model purchase comes with an exclusive BMW Wallbox home charger that BMW will install, a 5-year BMW factory warranty, an eight-year high-voltage battery warranty, and a 6-year BMW Service Inclusive warranty.

Image credits: Randy S. Peregrino





