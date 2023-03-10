Finances top Millennials’ concerns–CIMB study

FINANCIAL limitations were cited by Filipino Millennials as the biggest barrier in pursuing their life’s purpose as half of them are not pursuing their life purpose, according to a study commissioned by CIMB Bank PH.

The study was done in collaboration with Southeast Asia consumer research agency Milieu Insight Pte. Ltd. and the Ateneo Business Resource Center of the Ateneo de Manila University John Gokongwei School of Management.

CIMB Bank Philippines Chief Marketing Officer D’Artagnan M. Aguilar said that the company will soon launch an active financial literacy campaign and offer meaningful financial products as an advocacy for the Filipino millennials.

“To learn that half of the Filipino millennials are not actively pursuing what they think they’re meant to do, their life purpose because of financial limitations, we took it upon ourselves to let them know that CIMB is here to encourage them to live their life purpose,” Aguilar said.

“We will provide better accessible financial solutions and financial literacy awareness to help them and our customers achieve their life goals,” he added. The data also showed more than half or 51 percent of Millennials want to change their careers because their jobs do not provide for their financial needs.

Only one in three respondents said their career is completely aligned with what they initially wanted to pursue while only one in four feel they are financially secure.

Given this, the data showed 88 percent of the respondents think their finances are necessary to pursue their passion while 79 percent said they need financial support to pursue their life’s purpose.

Aguilar also revealed that the study and partnerships with Ateneo and Milieu Insight are the first steps in repositioning the CIMB Bank PH brand with purpose at the center.

“We will focus all efforts in making the CIMB brand in the Philippines as the digital banking service provider that helps our customers pursue their life purpose,” Aguilar said.

CIMB Bank Philippines is a commercial bank providing innovative mobile-first digital banking solutions and services. It is currently serving more than 6.5 million Filipinos and over 2 million lending customers.

Since its establishment in 2018, it has garnered 82 prestigious international awards and is a leader in digital banking product and services in the Philippines.