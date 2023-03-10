DOF wants uniform 5% corn tariffs

THE Finance department is pushing for the permanent reduction of corn tariffs to a uniform 5 percent as part of a legislation that seeks to improve local meat production, noting it would lead to more affordable meat products in the market.

Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno disclosed that one of the long-term measures to address accelerating inflation is the passage of the livestock, poultry and dairy development and competitiveness enhancement bill.

The legislative measure aims to earmark tariffs collected from meat and dairy imports to boost domestic livestock, poultry and dairy production akin to what the rice trade liberalization (RTL) law started with the rice sector.

Part of the proposed legislation, however, is a mandatory review of the tariffs slapped on the concerned commodities, including corn, which currently stand at 35 percent of in-quota imports and 50 percent for out-quota volume.

Corn is a vital raw material for animal feeds, especially those consumed by pigs and chickens.

“Kailangang i-reduce natin iyong tariff na sa corn to 5 percent; uniform 5 percent. Napakaimportante kasi iyong corn sa production ng hogs and poultry.” Diokno said in an earlier press briefing. [We have to reduce the tariff on corn to 5 percent, uniform 5 percent. Corn is important in the production of hogs and poultry.]

The Marcos Jr. administration extended until the end of this year the reduced tariff rates on corn imports as part of its measures to temper accelerating food prices. Under Marcos’s Executive Order 10, the tariff rates on corn would be 5 percent of in-quota volume and 15 percent for out-quota volume.

International agencies have earlier projected that the country’s corn imports in market year 2022 to 2023 could reach one million metric tons on the back of the extension of lower tariffs on the commodity and anticipated easing of global prices.

Local feed millers have been supportive of the lowering of corn tariffs, arguing that it would allow the country to source cheaper raw materials abroad amid high local prices and tight supply.

The Marcos government has been grappling with rising prices driven mainly by food and rising costs of agriculture inputs.

Last Tuesday, the Philippine Statistics Authority said that headline inflation slowed to 8.6 percent in February but core inflation rose to 7.8 percent, the highest since March 1999 when core inflation was at 8.1 percent.

Core inflation excludes certain highly volatile food and non-food items. It started increasing in March 2022 when it increased to 2.2 percent from February 2022.

The PSA said this means core inflation has been steadily increasing for the past 13 to 14 months. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/03/07/inflation-slows-down-to-8-6-in-february-psa/ )

The Tariff Commission is set to conduct its mandated review of the country’s most favored nation rates on all imported goods as part of its mandate under the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. The review would result in the final MFN rates of the Philippines for the years 2024 to 2028.