Cushioning the impact of soaring food prices

Global market research firm Ipsos interviewed almost 20,000 adults in 29 countries last year to gauge what the public believes are the most pressing social and political issues. In its September 2022 report, dubbed “What worries the World”, four in 10 surveyed said inflation was one of the most troubling issues affecting their country.

In its December 2022 report, Ipsos said inflation is still the top global worry for the ninth month in a row: 40 percent of respondents said it is one of the top issues facing their country today. Across all countries, worry about inflation is followed by poverty and social inequality (31 percent), crime and violence (28 percent), unemployment (26 percent), and financial and political corruption (24 percent), which together make up the top five global worries.

The worry over rising prices is persistent. All over the world, rising prices are leaving consumers with less disposable income, which is shrinking demand for goods and services.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that the country’s headline inflation rate marginally slowed down to 8.6 percent in February 2023 from 8.7 percent in January 2023, as price increases of certain food commodities and energy eased. However, the poorest Filipinos experienced a 9.7 percent inflation rate in February, higher than the inflation seen by all Filipino households, according to the PSA. This is the fourth consecutive month when inflation for the Bottom 30 percent of households was above 9 percent (Read, “Poor Pinoys had it worse: February inflation at 9.7 percent for them,” in the BusinessMirror, March 8, 2023).

The Marcos administration aims to bring down poverty to single-digit levels by 2028. However, local economists said the elevated inflation experienced by the poorest households could imperil the government’s anti-poverty campaign.

“A 9.7 percent inflation will definitely affect our efforts toward poverty reduction. High inflation means additional individuals who would not have the capacity for sustenance. As the price increases, the purchasing power of money depletes. This is worse for poor people because they will have even less money to buy what they need,” De La Salle University economist Maria Ella Oplas told BusinessMirror.

Although President Marcos earlier described the country’s surging food prices as an “emergency situation,” he rejected proposals for him to seek special powers to address inflation. Instead, the President approved the creation of a new interagency committee on Inflation and Market Outlook to be co-chaired by the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) and the Department of Finance.

“This newly formed committee shall serve as an advisory body to the President and the Cabinet on measures to mitigate inflation and ensure food and energy security while balancing the interests of local food producers, consumers, and the overall economy,” the Neda said in a statement.

The committee shall also continuously monitor global and regional developments and issues that may affect commodity prices and submit a quarterly report to the President on the food and energy supply-demand situation and outlook for the country.

In line with government efforts to address the root causes of high food prices, research group Ibon cautioned economic managers against sticking to their weak response of hiking interest rates and limiting subsidies. “Raising interest rates may reduce aggregate demand and inflationary pressures but can also dampen economic activity, depress jobs and reduce household incomes further,” Ibon said.

“Prices can be immediately lowered by suspending or removing consumption taxes such as value-added tax and oil excise taxes,” Ibon said, adding that revenue losses from this may partially be made up for by any increased economic activity.

With millions of Filipinos still struggling from the effects of the pandemic, it would do well for the government to prioritize helping the most vulnerable to cope with soaring food prices. As a private think tank proposed, “substantial emergency cash or ayuda for the poorest 19-20 million families will also improve household welfare, spur economic activity and help give the supply-side measures more traction.” In times of crisis, we need extraordinary intervention to help poor families climb out of poverty.