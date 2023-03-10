CPS-Antipolo, De La Salle-Lipa lead semis cast in PNVF U18

IT will be California Precision Sports (CPS) against De La Salle-Lipa and Maryhill College against Gracel Christian College Foundation in the semifinals of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) U-18 Championships.

CPS of Antipolo City blasted Angeles City of Pampanga, 25-12, 25-14, behind the impressive net defense of 14-year-old ninth grader Mhonniecka Joyce Soliven in the quarterfinals Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

De La Salle Lipa, on the other hand, beat Santo Niño de Praga Academy of Trece Martirez City, 25-14, 25-19, to arrange the semifinals showdown with CPS at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Maryhill College kept Lucena City’s flag afloat following a 25-15, 25-20 beating of Bethel Academy of General Trias City in the other quarterfinal match of the tournament organized by the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

Grace Christian College Foundation did the same for Taguig City with its 25-13, 25-16 victory over Santa Rosa City also on Friday in the competition supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco and Akari.

The Maryhill College-Grace Christian semifinal is set 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The quarterfinals matches—including the boys which were played later Friday—saw the PNVF using a Video Challenge equipment. The Iltalian-made Genius Sports equipment will also be used in the semifinals and finals on Sunday.

“It’s the players’ solid familiarity with each other and the chemistry developed playing together for six years,” CPS coach Dr. Obet Estrella Vital said. “I expect a close match each set because Angeles City has a strong lineup.”

Setter and team captain Kizzie Madriaga and outside hitter Casiey Monique Dongallo again stood tall for CPS on Friday.

Coach Imee Mendoza’s girls from Lipa City also showed consistent championship potential with Raizah Nicole Mamailao, 16, feasting at the net with her spikes.

“I’m really happy with the team’s performance but I am expecting a great match up tomorrow (Saturday) against a strong CPS squad,” Mendoza said.