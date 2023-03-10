Christopher Paolini returns to Eragon’s world with ‘Murtagh’

byThe Associated Press
March 10, 2023
2 minute read
This cover image released by Random House Children’s Books shows “Murtagh,” a standalone novel by Christopher Paolini, releasing Nov. 7. (Random House Children’s Books via AP)
Christopher Paolini will have new adventures out this fall from Alagaësia and the world of Eragon, featuring the Dragon Rider Murtagh.

Random House Children’s Books announced Wednesday that Paolini’s Murtagh, a standalone novel that takes place a year after the events of his blockbuster Inheritance Cycle, will be published Nov. 7 with an announced first printing of 2 million copies. According to Random House, the novel is an “epic journey into lands both familiar and untraveled” as Murtagh and his dragon Thorn confront a “mysterious witch.”

Murtagh is the novel I’ve been waiting to write for over 13 years,” Paolini said in a statement.

“It’s a deep dive into the life of our titular character and his dragon, Thorn. Here you’ll find mystery, magic, and revelations as Murtagh attempts to answer some of the deepest questions in the land, as well as those of his own life,” he said. “I’ve had a ridiculous amount of [sometimes devilish] fun writing MURTAGH, and I can’t wait for readers to experience it for themselves. Welcome back to Alagaësia!”

Paolini, 39, had yet to turn 20 when his debut novel Eragon made him one of the world’s most popular fantasy writers. His four “Inheritance” books — Eragon, Eldest, Brisingr and Inheritance — have sold more than 40 million copies, according to his publisher.

To mark the 20th anniversary of Eragon, Alfred A. Knopf House is releasing an illustrated version of the book on the same day Murtagh comes out. New paperback editions of the “Inheritance” novels will be published April 25 by Knopf, which, like Random House, is part of Penguin Random House.

Another new Paolini book, Fractal Noise, will be released May 16 by Tor Publishing Group.

Image credits: Random House Children's Books via AP



Random House Children’s Books via AP
Author
The Associated Press

