Beyond Malampaya: Oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea

Energy security is an important objective for the country. However, uncertainties from external shocks, as well as the impending depletion of the Malampaya natural gas field, are undeniable threats to this goal.

Oil and gas exploration in the areas within our country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the west has been limited since the enactment of Presidential Decree 87, also known as “The Oil Exploration and Development Act of 1972”. There were some successful discoveries, including small fields located offshore northwest of Palawan, but the most successful was the Malampaya-Camago structure. The Malampaya gas field began production in 2001 and continues to provide natural gas for a few power plants in Batangas. However, output from Malampaya has been declining and is projected to be depleted by 2027.

Petroleum exploration is not an easy undertaking. This normally requires several years and massive financial investment before actual oil and gas production occurs, assuming the exploration project is successful. These projects involve undertaking geological and seismic surveys, among other necessary processes, to efficiently analyze the choice of location for the exploration wells. Once this is determined, the drilling of such wells will be done to validate the presence of accumulated oil and gas. Before any actual production ensues, a considerable amount of time and effort would still be needed to assess the value of the potential discovery. In short, petroleum exploration is undoubtedly an expensive and risky activity.

In the country, these projects are carried out via a Service Contract system as stated in Section 6 of PD 87. This law embodies an attractive set of fiscal incentives with the purpose of encouraging on-shore and off-shore petroleum exploration within the Philippine territory. In support of this, the Department of Energy later on adopted the Philippine Conventional Energy Contracting Program (PCECP) to make the awarding of Petroleum Service Contracts more transparent and competitive.

The oil and gas exploration activities provided by these Service Contracts bear significant potential in gradually freeing the country of our long-standing dependence on imported fuel. The positive welfare impact is not difficult to imagine if there will be enough indigenous fuel sources to ensure our long-run energy supply.

International geological surveys show that areas in the West Philippine Sea within our Exclusive Economic Zone may contain substantial amounts of untapped oil and gas deposits. One such area is the Recto Bank, located west of Palawan and southwest of the Malampaya gas field. The Recto Bank service contract (SC 72) held by Forum Energy Ltd. has undergone several exploration delays due to territorial disputes between the Philippines and China. The Sampaguita gas field alone, within the Recto Bank basin, is said to hold a large resource potential for the country amounting to over 4 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas reserves. This is more than the output of Malampaya that will no longer be available in the next few years. The benefits of continuing these exploration

activities in the area are, therefore, enormous. And in retrospect, such benefits should have been felt and enjoyed by the country long before, had it not been for the setbacks borne out by maritime disputes.

The issue of petroleum exploration in the West Philippine Sea within our EEZ cannot be looked at without a hint of regret. The Oil Exploration and Development Act was signed into law in 1972. Yet in the span of decades that followed, we have not maximized the exploration of these petroleum-rich areas that clearly belong to us, as defined by international maritime laws. If, on average, it takes 10 years to explore before actual production, new exploration activities now would mean additional output of oil and gas beyond 2027—the time it needs for us to augment the energy deficit to be left by the Malampaya depletion.

One-fifth of the country’s power generation mix comes from Malampaya. In Luzon, 6 out of 10 households in the Meralco franchise area are served by electricity generated from this gas field. The DOE has indicated plans to import Liquefied Natural Gas to address this impending deficit. However, concerns arise over the lack of secured power supply agreements and tight international markets for LNG.

There is a clear threat to our energy security. If we wish to steer clear of a potential energy crisis in the coming years, it is imperative that we do our best to increase our set of options for sourcing indigenous energy supply. Exploration activities in the West Philippine Sea within our EEZ are a step in that direction. When anchored on a strong political will, we can get the work done and finally claim what is rightfully ours.

***

Ms. Clarissa Ruth S. Racho-Sabugo is a graduate student at the Department of Economics of Ateneo de Manila University.