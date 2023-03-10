Bank taps software firm for pay platform

SECURITY Bank Corp. announced it has chosen the enterprise payment platform solution of software company ACI Worldwide Inc. for the bank’s ability to strengthen its real-time payment capabilities.

The partnership will see ACI Worldwide accelerate Security Bank’s digital transformation journey, helping the bank stay ahead of evolving customer and regulatory demands. It can provide full payment hub capabilities for low- and high-value payments, including payment processing, domestic scheme gateways and SWIFT on ISO 20022 standards on a single platform, the companies said.

ACI Worldwide’s real-time payment platform and modern architecture ensure that Security Bank can provide secure services across consumers, merchants and corporate payments with emerging and new payment types.

By providing payments solution and global domain expertise, Security Bank will be a market leader in payments innovation in the Philippines, the companies said.

The Philippines’ payment system is on the verge of modernization, and the integration of its financial structure is essential to ensure significant economic benefits, the lender said. It added that the partnership between ACI Worldwide and Security Bank is a milestone for the bank’s payments modernization efforts and enables the bank to play a key role in helping the nation reap the benefits of real-time payments domestically and across the region.

Stephen John Bell, senior vice president (SVP) and channels network group head of Security Bank, was quoted in a statement as saying that “with the Philippine payments system primed for rapid growth, we require a technology platform that is scalable and can be modified as our customers’ needs and demands evolve.”

Brand promise

BELL added that they believe the lender’s partnership with ACI “will enable us to provide our customers with a seamless real-time payments experience, aligned with [our] brand promise.”

In its disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange last March 1, Security Bank said it posted a 53-percent increase in net income to P10.6 billion last year, “driven by growth in core businesses, lower credit provisions and normalized income tax provisions.”

“ACI Worldwide is the APAC (Asia-Pacific) leader in real-time payments transformation. Our robust solutions go from powering country-wide real-time payment ecosystems to interconnecting cross-border real-time payments networks and enabling the integration of different types of payments into a single, unified, intelligent, cloud-native, payment hub. By utilizing ACI Worldwide’s technology, Security Bank will be able to bring new products and services to customers faster, add new payment alternatives seamlessly and cost-effectively to its existing core infrastructure, and tap into ACI Worldwide’s payment ecosystem in the APAC region,” Leslie Choo, SVP and managing director for APAC of ACI Worldwide, said.

ACI Worldwide has a track record of implementing critical real-time ISO 20022 payments ecosystems and central infrastructures across APAC countries. It provides the central infrastructure for Indonesia’s BI-FAST, one of the world’s largest real-time payment initiatives, which will incorporate 135 banks as well as merchants and payment service providers when fully implemented.