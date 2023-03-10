ACEN plans to spend ₧70B on energy projects this year

ACEN Corp. is allocating as much as P70 billion in capital expenditures (capex) for its renewable energy (RE) projects this year as part of its goal of hitting 20,000 megawatts (MW) of renewables over the next seven years.

ACEN currently has about 4,000 MW of attributable renewables capacity in operation and under construction across the Philippines and the region.

The company accelerated its renewables expansion throughout 2022, spending P50.6 billion as it started construction of over 1,300 MW of new solar and wind farms in the Philippines, Australia, and India during the year.

“ACEN currently has more than 2,400 MW of projects under construction and expects to spend P50 to P70 billion of capex in 2023 as it continues to grow its renewable energy portfolio, to bring the company ever closer to its ambition of achieving 20 GW (gigawatt) in renewable energy capacity by 2030,” it said Thursday.

New projects under construction include the 520-MW Stubbo Solar farm in Australia, the company’s second project in the country. With more than 1,000 MW in construction, Australia is currently ACEN’s largest market outside of the Philippines.

ACEN reported a surge in its net income to P14.6 billion last year from P7.7 billion in 2021 as revenues increased by 35 percent to P35.2 billion at end-2022, mainly driven by full-year contributions from new merchant plants.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent firm reached P13.1 billion last year from P5.3 billion in 2021. This included P8.6 billion of net impact in revaluation gains resulting from the company’s full acquisition of the Australia platform, as well as provisions for a Supreme Court decision voiding the Philippine Electricity Market Corp.’s (PEMC) Administered/Regulated Pricing (ARP) regime and for the Lac Hoa and Hoa Dong Wind project in Vietnam.

“In 2022, the Philippine power sector weathered significant challenges caused by our country’s continued dependence on high-priced coal and unserved power demand, and as a result, we felt the impact of the high cost of power.

With 700 MW in new capacity expected to come online in the Philippines by the end of the year, and another 521 MW of new capacity commencing operations in Australia, we expect to move into a net selling merchant position and be on a stronger footing in 2023,” said ACEN President Eric Francia.

In November 2022, ACEN completed the world’s first market-based energy transition mechanism (ETM) for the 246-MW South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp. (SLTEC) coal plant, raising P7.2 billion from the full divestment of SLTEC, which ACEN can use to fund further renewables expansion.

Earlier in 2022, ACEN issued its maiden Peso green bonds worth P10 billion, due in 2027, which were oversubscribed by 8.6 times as a result of robust demand. The bonds have been rated PRS Aaa, the highest possible from the Philippine Rating Services Corp., and comply with Asean Green Bond Standards.