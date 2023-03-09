Vaccination drive against fatal hog disease pushed

A party-list lawmaker on Wednesday urged the government to prioritize the vaccination of local hogs against the African swine fever (ASF), which continues to decimate the local supply since its resurgence in 2018.

AGRI Party-list Rep. Wilbert T. Lee issued the statement as local agriculture product KPP Powers Commodities is currently conducting safety and efficacy trials using the AVAC ASF Live Vaccine developed by AVAC Vietnam Co. Ltd. in four farms in the country.

He said the clinical trials, which are expected to be completed in April, are being done under the supervision of the Bureau of Animal Industry.

“We are calling for our hog raisers. Now that we expect the anti-ASF vaccine to be available, I hope the government will act immediately to get a supply and distribute it to our stakeholders as soon as possible,” Lee said.

Citing recent reports, Lee said the Vietnamese government will soon start nationwide distribution of the AVAC ASF vaccine after producing highly favorable results from more than 600,000 doses administered in field trials since July 2022.

“The nationwide vaccination drive will help our hog raisers fight the spread of ASF. Just as we successfully responded to Covid-19 through vaccination, we believe this is also an effective solution for ASF,” Lee said.

The lawmaker highlighted the urgency of ASF vaccination, saying ASF has caused supply shortfalls that have resulted in the jacking up of pork prices. This, in turn, has an effect on inflation, he added.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) recently reported that there are active ASF cases in 75 barangays in 42 municipalities in 12 provinces in seven regions as of February 2. These provinces include Cagayan, Aurora, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Camarines Sur, Iloilo, Northern Samar, Zamboanga del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur.

The DA also said that the cumulative number of affected areas since the breakout of ASF in the country in 2019 up to the present reached 4,308 barangays in 788 municipalities in 59 provinces in 15 regions.

Since the first outbreak of the virus in September 2019, and by June 2021, the Philippines’s total hog population had already declined by half to 6.6 million pigs from 13 million pre-ASF.