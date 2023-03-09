US arms Philippine National Police with bomb-disposal gear

byBusinessMirror
March 9, 2023
Ambassador MaryKay Carlson (middle), with Program Management Specialist Liezl Domingo (from left), Resident Program Manager Ronald Dizon, Regional Security Officer Steve Lesniak, Police Major General Ronaldo Olay, Police Major General Emmanuel Peralta and Group Director Colonel Albert Magno
ON March 1 United States ambassador MaryKay Carlson led the turnover of bomb-disposal equipment valued at P182.3 million ($3.3 million) to enhance the antiterrorism capabilities of the Explosive and Ordnance Division-Canine Group of the Philippine National Police (PNP-EOD/K9).

The donation of explosive countermeasures kits consists of bomb suits, digital X-ray machines, seven Ford Ranger pickup trucks and tactical medical kits. They are geared to enhance the capabilities of the PNP EOD/K9 Group in searching, identifying and neutralizing improvised explosive devices, while facilitating the collection of evidence for legal proceedings.

Ford Ranger trucks that formed part of the donation

“This turnover ceremony underscores the increasingly strong relationship between the US and the Philippines as friends, partners and allies,” Carlson said during the turnover ceremony held at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City. “This year the US has invested more than P276 million [or some $5 million for] specialized training and equipment to the PNP in the areas of explosive ordnance disposal, crisis response, digital forensics, investigations, and intelligence fusion. [My country] remains steadfast in its friendship and commitment to the Philippine government, and we are very proud of our continuing partnership in the fight against terrorism.”

“We are extremely grateful for this donation, which will undoubtedly be a game-changer in our ability to fulfill our mission to keep our communities safe from terrorism and other forms of criminality,” said PNP director for Logistics Police Major General Ronaldo Olay on behalf of PNP chief Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. “This donation also highlights the strong [ties] between the PNP and the American Embassy.”

BusinessMirror

