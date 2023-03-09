SMFB income up in 2022 despite global headwinds

San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc. (SMFB) on Wednesday said its profits in 2022 grew 12 percent to P34.7 billion from the previous year’s P31.41 billion despite heightened geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges.

Consolidated revenues rose 16 percent to P358.9 billion from the previous year’s P309.77 billion, driven by higher volume growth across its beer, spirits, and food divisions. The company said it also optimized pricing strategy across its portfolio to manage the impact of rising raw material costs.

“SMFB’s results prove the resilience of our business model as we navigated a very difficult environment in 2022. Looking to 2023, we expect to continue to deliver operational excellence and invest in growth to drive long-term value for our shareholders. At the same time, we will continue to ensure that our products are within reach of every Filipino,” said Ramon S. Ang, the company’s president and CEO.

San Miguel Brewery Inc. had revenues of P136.2 billion, up 17 percent from the previous year. Domestic operations saw volumes grow amid a favorable market environment, continued easing of Covid-19 restrictions, a buoyant economy, and robust consumer spending.

Its international operations sustained its strong performance with volumes up double-digit from the prior year, on the back of gains in its exports, Indonesia and Thailand operations.

SMB’s income from operations rose 10 percent to P29.5 billion.

Meanwhile, its spirits business led by Ginebra San Miguel Inc.’s income from operations rose 13 percent to P6 billion. The company said it had an 11 percent sales growth to P47.3 billion, driven by higher volumes and a modest price increase earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, the income of San Miguel Foods from operations rose 15 percent to P13.3 billion. The company sustained its robust top-line performance throughout 2022, posting consolidated revenues of P175.3 billion, 16 percent higher than last year.

Almost all its businesses delivered strong double-digit revenue growth, led by its flour, feeds and prepared and packaged food.

“Amidst rising inflation, volumes in most segments grew, boosted by intensified distribution, aggressive promotional activities, launch of new products and utilization of additional capacity from new facilities,” the company said.

