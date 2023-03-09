SGP declares dividends for Q1

Synergy Grid and Development Philippines, Inc. (SGP), the indirect controlling shareholder of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), has declared its cash dividend for the first quarter at P0.1737 per share totaling P914,680,924.20.

This is lower than the previous quarter at P0.26 per share amounting to P1,369,125,160.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, SGP said the board approved the declaration of cash dividends from the company’s unrestricted retained earnings in view of the dividends received from NGCP, Pacifica21 Holdings, Inc. and OneTaipan Holdings, Inc.

The first quarter cash dividends will be payable on April 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 23, 2023.

NGCP is SGP’s sole operating asset. It holds the sole and exclusive concession and franchise for operating the Philippines’ transmission network, linking power generators and distribution utilities to deliver electricity to power distributors and cooperatives nationwide.

In the next 13 years, the grid operator is committed to invest approximately P440 billion across 211 projects which are aimed to support the growing electricity demand in the country and to make the country’s power backbone continuously reliable.