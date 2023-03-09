Seek immediate medical attention for animal bites to avoid death by rabies

Every month of March is celebrated as Rabies Awareness Month.

The Department of Health (DOH) said rabies is a human infection that occurs after a transdermal bite or scratch by an infected animal, like dogs and cats.

It can be transmitted when infectious material, usually saliva, comes into direct contact with a victim’s fresh skin lesions.

Rabies may also occur, though in very rare cases, through inhalation of virus-containing spray or through organ transplants.

Fatal but preventable

RABIES is considered to be a neglected disease, which is 100 percent fatal though 100 percent preventable.

It is not among the leading causes of mortality and morbidity in the country but it is regarded as a significant public health problem because it is one of the most acutely fatal infections and it is responsible for the death of 200 to 300 Filipinos annually.

Cases

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said that 43 cases of rabies were recorded from January 1 to February 18 this year. All were fatalities, according to Vergeire.

“Itong 43 na kaso na ito ay hindi rabies mismo. These are animal bite cases,” she said in a media forum on March 7.

This figure, she said, is lower by 4 percent as compared with the same period in 2022.

Data from the DOH’s epidemiology bureau showed that rabies had a case fatality rate of 100 percent.

Signs and symptoms of rabies

THE DOH said that the first symptoms of rabies are similar to those of the flu such as general weakness or discomfort, fever, and headache.

As the rabies virus incubates inside the body, the person may experience an itching sensation around the bite area and symptoms of cerebral dysfunction such as anxiety, confusion, and agitation.

Patients will later experience delirium, abnormal behavior, hallucinations, hydrophobia, and insomnia as the disease progresses.

Meanwhile, dogs infected with the rabies virus develop the following symptoms then die within 10 days:

Unprovoked abnormal aggression

Restlessness

Incoordination and paralysis

Lethargy

Hoarse barking or inability to do so

Hyper salivation, excessive salivation or foaming at the edges of the mouth

Incubation period

THE incubation period takes two to three months as the rabies virus travels from the bite area to the central nervous system. There are exceptional cases where incubation only lasts two to three days or can take as long as six months.

If you are bitten by an animal, immediately wash the bite or scratch area and apply iodine-containing medication on the wound.

Confine the dog or animal for observation and report the circumstances of the bite to a health-care professional.

Not all animal bites require rabies specific treatment, but if the dog exhibits symptoms of the virus or its background is unknown (i.e. the dog is a stray), the person must get a rabies vaccine or post-exposure prophylaxis. Should the dog remain healthy after 10 days, it is still best to take the rabies vaccine preventively, known as pre-exposure prophylaxis.

Post-exposure prophylaxis

A post-exposure prophylaxis or PEP is the administration of the rabies vaccine to a person after being exposed to the rabies virus.

In countries where rabies is endemic, like the Philippines, it is necessary for a person to undergo PEP immediately after an animal bite, regardless of the health of the animal in question.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis

A pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP , on the other hand, is the administration of the rabies vaccine before exposure to the rabies virus.

It is recommended for individuals whose work puts them at a higher risk of animal bites or whose circumstances limit their ability to seek immediate medical attention.

The DOH reminds the public that once clinical symptoms begin to develop, rabies is almost always fatal.

There is currently no effective medication for patients who have entered this stage of the disease, the DOH said.

Ways to prevent the spread of rabies

DOGS cause almost all cases of rabies in humans. As such, vaccinating at least 70 percent of dogs in places where rabies is endemic will break the transmission of the disease.

Training dogs to socialize with people properly will contribute in minimizing the transmission of rabies by preventing animal bites altogether.

Avoiding stray dogs will also keep chances of catching rabies in the community low.

Image credits: Alexas Fotos/Pexels.com





