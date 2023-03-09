Score great deals and huge discounts at AllHome Big Warehouse sale

AllHome is giving you all the reasons to get started on that long overdue, home improvement project you’ve been planning all this time.

The ultimate modern-day mecca for all your home needs is treating you to a Big Warehouse Sale, where you can score for yourself unbelievable deals and huge discounts for up to 90% on a wide range of items, from construction, hardware, and tiles to sanitary wares. What’s even better is that you can also opt for credit card installments for up to 36 months, giving you a lot of leeways to finally create your dream home without needing to break the bank.

Trust us—one look at all these incredible offerings at AllHome will make you want to renovate and upgrade your home ASAP!

There are several things you can consider in upgrading your home, such as choosing the right material, the right design, and the right installation techniques. AllHome can help you start with the basics of your home or even go straight right over to renovating your bathroom.

Upgrading the Basics

Terrawood Panel Door Kentucky

Replacing your old front door with a Terrawood Panel Door is an excellent way to improve the overall look of your home. Wood panel doors are stylish and can add a unique touch to any home. They are also easy to install and are available in a variety of designs and colors at AllHome.

Finestra Aluminum Sliding Windows

When it comes to windows, aluminum sliding windows are a great option. They are durable, lightweight, and easy to maintain. Plus, aluminum windows come in a variety of styles and colors to match any home.

Refreshing Your Bathroom

Fluxo Shower Set Top Mixer Round

Refresh your bathroom with a new shower set with Fluxo’s Shower Set Top Mixer Round in black. This shower set will not only give your bathroom a brand-new look but will also make your showering experience more enjoyable!

Up to 80% Off on Select Tiles

Replacing bathroom tiles is a great way to give your bathroom a new look. Choose from the wide variety of tiles and flooring at AllHome, consider their durability, water resistance, and style, and you will surely find the perfect tiles for your bathroom.

With a variety of options available at AllHome, you can easily find all the things that will make your home look and feel brand new.

The AllHome Big Warehouse Sale will run from March 9 to 12 for branches in Libis, Quezon City; Kawit and NOMO in Cavite; Sta. Rosa, Laguna; Sto. Tomas, Batangas; Cagayan; Bataan; San Jose del Monte, Bulacan; Naga, Camarines Sur; Cagayan de Oro; and Davao.

AllHome is also holding this amazing blowout sale from March 16 to 19 for branches in Taguig City; Imus and Tanza in Cavite; Global South in Las Pinas; Edsa-Shaw inn Mandaluyong City; Sta. Maria in Bulacan; Pampanga; Cabanatuan in Nueva Ecija; Iloilo; and General Santos City.

Make sure to scour each aisle for the best deals, or you can simply shop their website from your couch via www.allhome.com.ph. Along with the awesome freebies and discounts, you’ll also get to enjoy free delivery!

A reliable partner of many homeowners, AllHome is a one-stop shop that provides homebuilders and DIY-ers a comprehensive selection of products and services that will allow them to create comfortable, beautifully designed spaces they can call home.

AllHome carries over 800 local and international brands, including 18 in-house brands, with product offerings ranging from homewares, furniture, lighting fixtures, linen, appliances, storages, hardware, tiles, sanitary wares, construction materials, and even gadgets. It has especially curated these value-for-money products, sourcing them directly from other countries to ensure that you have options that are unique, and stylish, but competitively priced.

The home improvement retailer also features thoughtfully styled vignettes that will help inspire your creativity in styling your home or give you tips on how you can breathe new life into any old space. If you’re feeling unsure, you can easily approach AllHome’s in-house building experts for consultations, or any of its knowledgeable staff ready to address your inquiries.

With AllHome being an affiliate of Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., a leading homebuilder, and integrated property developer, you can rest assured that AllHome knows its business well.

So with all these top-notch, value-for-money home construction and renovation materials readily available at any of AllHome’s branches across the country, there’s really no reason for you to put off that dream home project. Go now to the nearest AllHome branch, get these amazing deals, and give your home the beautiful makeover it deserves.